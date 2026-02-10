Strategies to help bright students succeed the topic of Feb. 19 GPS Parent Series

The GPS Parent Series will present "Bright Kids Who Can't Keep Up: Strategies to Improve Academic Performance and Processing" on Feb. 19 (Courtesy Glenbard High School District 87)

The GPS Parent Series will present “Bright Kids Who Can’t Keep Up: Strategies to Improve Academic Performance and Processing” with psychologist and learning expert Dr. Ellen Braaten at noon and 7 p.m., via Zoom, on Feb. 19.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for event details and the links to these webinars.

Braaten will provide a compassionate guide to help adults understand the biological, psychological and social factors that affect school success and motivation.

For students mislabeled as lazy or unmotivated, the struggle may be with an area of cognitive functioning known as “processing speed” – how the brain receives and responds to information.

Braaten will highlight targeted supports that can lessen frustration, build confidence and help kids ages 5 to 18 reach their full potential.

Participants will learn how to best identify their child’s unique strengths, weaknesses, and personality traits to ignite engaged learning. By implementing Braaten’s strategies, parents can create a caring environment that helps children thrive in school and at home.

Braaten is executive director of the Learning and Emotional Assessment Program at Massachusetts General Hospital and is an associate professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School. Her research and numerous publications focus on ADHD, learning disabilities, intelligence and assessment. She has published many books for both professionals and parents including “Bright Kids Who Can’t Keep Up” and “Bright Kids Who Couldn’t Care Less.”

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668. Continuing education credits are available.