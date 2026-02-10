Advocating for nature the topic of February Lombard Garden Club meeting

Bruce Blake will deliver a presentation on “Bee an Advocate for Nature” at the Feb. 20 meeting of the Lombard Garden Club.

The meeting will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road in Lombard. There is no charge and the public is welcome to attend.

The Eastern Monarch butterfly populations for 2025 have decreased 90% in the past 10 years. Native bees are declining up to 80% in some areas. In addition, many other insects and pollinators have lost habitat and food sources. These changes affect birds, amphibians and other animals that depend on them for food.

Learn how you can be an important part in helping the natural world thrive. Some of the topics that will be discussed are native plants, pesticides and changing climate.

Blake is a pollinator garden specialist with the DuPage Monarch Project and has served as a steward with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County for over 20 years. He is also the owner of Prairie Wind Native Plants Nursery and brings a wealth of knowledge about local native plants.