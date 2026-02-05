Downers Grove Village Council approves ordinance prohibiting ICE from staging on village property

The Downers Grove Village Council Tuesday approved an ordinance prohibiting ICE from staging on village property (Courtesy Village of Downers Grove)

A deeply divided crowd turned out for Tuesday’s Downers Grove Village Council meeting, many to speak out before a vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from staging on Downers Grove municipal property.

The ordinance was approved by a 5-1 vote with Mayor Bob Barnett in opposition. Commissioner Martin Tully did not attend the meeting.

The ordinance also:

Confirms a long-standing policy that the village does not share any of its data for immigration enforcement

Ensures police will respond to calls for service where there is a concern for civil rights violations

Those opposed to the ordinance voiced support for ICE agents and reminded the council of crimes committed by some migrants.

They also chastised the council for virtue signaling and staging political theater. They said the ordinance interfered with ICE agents’ ability to enforce immigration law.

“We’ve seen so many people throughout the country get impacted so horribly by these illegal aliens and their acts,” said Scott Melrose.

“ICE is not the bad guy,” said Eileen Bryner. “ICE is deporting criminal illegals from communities. Many places embrace ICE because it’s keeping their communities safe from crimes like homicide, assault, burglary, robbery, drug offenses, weapon offenses and sex crimes. Why are you opposed to this in Downers Grove?”

Selma Moberg voiced concern about how the ordinance would impact Downers Grove’s future.

“I’m here to oppose this ordinance. A sanctuary village? Really? It’s an invitation for riffraff, which brings more riffraff,” Moberg said.

“Are you willing to take these illegal aliens into your home? Pay for their healthcare. Pay for their everything,” she said.

Molly Hesse spoke in favor or the measure and said it does not change or impede federal law enforcement efforts or guarantee anyone’s safety.

“Many people in our community have been targeted based solely on their appearance,” Heese said.

“Regardless of where you fall politically, it is reasonable to acknowledge that this environment creates fear and mistrust.”

Robin Tryloff said the ordinance reflects the village’s long-standing values.

“Downers Grove has long committed itself to being a community that treats every person with dignity and respect regardless of immigration status, race, religion, gender or national origin,” Tryloff said.

Commissioners back proposal

Commissioner Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt, who initially proposed the ordinance, denounced audience members who singled out immigrants as criminals.

“You’re judging a whole group of human beings by the actions of just a vast minority of individuals and it is sickening,” Sadowski-Fugitt said.

“We must be a part of the fight for people’s humanity and civil rights because once we strip them from one group, the definition of who deserves basic rights gets smaller and smaller.”

The reaction by some audience members to a few people who addressed the council in favor of the ordinance spoke volumes, said Commissioner Tammy Sarver.

“One thing I wanted to point out was the snickering and the smug looks when children came up to speak, when a woman of color came up to speak ... when an educator came up to share her story says it all.”

“This isn’t just about immigration. This is about the Constitution and about the rule of law,” said Commissioner Rob Roe.

Commissioner Mike Davenport, who pointed out at previous meetings that the ordinance would have little impact, said he had a constitutional oath to support it.

“I can no longer trust that ICE will do their job lawfully and constitutionally,” Davenport said.

Commissioner Chris Gilmartin agreed that the village is powerless to prevent ICE from entering the village or change the enforcement of immigration laws.

“The idea that this is going to change the world is not what we’re aiming to do here,” Gilmartin said.

Rather, he said he was hopeful that “little incremental steps like this can start to turn the way we look at things.”

Mayor calls for supporting those at risk

Mayor Bob Barnett reiterated that the village cannot challenge the Constitution or playing a role in immigration enforcement.

He said some residents he’s spoken with support the ordinance because they believe it pushes back against ICE.

“It does no such thing,” Barnett said.

“There is nothing we can do to prevent anyone from being taken by ICE within the village of Downers Grove.”

He added that he favors intergovernmental cooperation but has a problem’s ICE’s tactics.

“Should we suggest that we don’t work with or share data with the Chicago Police Department? I can tell you from my tenure up here that would be a disaster for the residents of Downers Grove.”

Yet, he said, there are Chicago police officers who’ve been convicted of violating individuals’ civil rights and committing other crimes.

But Barnett offered another option for supporting residents who are at risk.

“Reach out to your neighbors in person for real,” Barnett said.

“You can help those at risk connect or stay connected to their community,” he said.

“But if you’re privileged enough to be safe and confident, make yourself available to somebody who’s not. Hold their hand, stand beside them. Hold their hand, and stand beside them. Seriously. Be an ear to listen and shoulder to lean on without any judgment because the odds are you probably don’t know what you think you know about their condition or the process they’re trying to work through.”

