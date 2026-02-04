Lisle armed bank robbery under investigation

Officials are investigating an armed robbery at a BMO Harris bank branch in Lisle on Tuesday morning.

Three people with guns, wearing dark clothing and face coverings, entered the bank at 1050 Maple Ave. around 9:30 a.m., according to a report from the Lisle Police Department. They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a black vehicle before officers arrived. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The robbery remains under investigation by the Lisle Police Department and the FBI.

Authorities are seeking any information related to this incident from the public. Tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-225-5324.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260203/crime/officials-investigating-lisle-bank-robbery/