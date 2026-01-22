Shaw Local

Several facilities closed, programming canceled at Downers Grove Park District

Recreation Center, 4500 Fitness remain open

Downers Grove Park District table cover sits at the entry way of the Downers Grove recreation center with information that the recreation center on Saturday Jan. 11, 2025, during the FitFest event.

By Shaw Local News Network

Due to the extreme cold warning, the several Downers Grove Park District facilities will be closed on Friday, and all programs at those facilities are canceled for the day:

  • Downers Grove Museum
  • Lincoln Center
  • Lyman Woods Interpretive Center 

The following facilities will be open with regular hours:

  • Administrative Office
  • Cathy Mahoney Recreation Center and 4500 Fitness

PLEASE NOTE:

The park district will monitor the weather throughout the day. If your program is canceled due to instructor availability or other issues, you will receive communication via email.

Before visiting the Cathy Mahoney Recreation Center on Friday, visit dgparks.org for possible updates.

