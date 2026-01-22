Shaw Local

Benet, Nazareth girls basketball roll in ESCC play: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Nazareth Academy logo

By Joshua Welge

Girls Basketball

Benet 75, Marist 42

The Redwings (20-1, 7-0) rolled past the visiting RedHawks to remain undefeated in the East Suburban Catholic Conference with their 20th straight win.

Nazareth 68, St. Viator 30

Stella Sakalas had 20 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots, Mia Gage 12 points and seven rebounds and Sophia Towne 10 points and five assists for Nazareth (19-3, 5-1 East Suburban Catholic Conference).

Wheaton Warrenville South 63, St. Charles East 57

The Tigers (12-12, 2-6) knocked off the Saints in DuKane Conference play.

