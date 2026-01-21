Suburban Life boys basketball notebook: Morton’s guards leading strong season, with hopes for bright future

Lyons Township's Timmy Sloan first a pass as Morton's Jamari Watkins (22) defends during a Thanksgiving Tournament at Lyons Township High School in LaGrange. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Morton is riding a strong group of guards to a potential 15-plus season, most notably the play of juniors Angelo Lazo and Jeramyah Tucker.

The 6-foot-1 Lazo scored 11 points in the first quarter in Tuesday’s West Suburban Gold home win over Willowbrook. He finished with 15 points, one point behind team-leader Tucker (16 points)

Lazo said he benefited from playing on the varsity last season for Morton (12-9, 3-5). His toughness down low – 11 rebounds against Willowbrook – combined with a solid perimeter shot and driving game, bodes well for the rest of his career, especially for Morton coach Tony Martinucci.

“I started little bit last year, but I got hurt,” Lazo said. “After that, I didn’t start the second half of the season, but I’ve started every game this year but one so far. Last year was definitely different. It was my first year on varsity and I learned a lot. I had to get stronger because it’s lot tougher on the varsity. I did a lot of lifting and getting shots up to get ready for this year. I worked on my weaknesses.”

The 6-1 Tucker is another intriguing player, capable of slashing to the basket or hitting 3-pointers.

“I’ve been playing hard but at the beginning of season I didn’t start,” Tucker said. “I worked hard and now am a starter. It’s been a fun year and a good experience.”

With just three seniors on the roster, with one among the starters in forward Jamari Watkins, the Mustangs could be a team to watch in the Gold Division next season, according to Lazo.

“Next year is going be good,” Lazo said. “We should be good in conference because a lot of teams are losing their seniors and we have a lot of juniors.”

Martinucci said Lazo has the chance to be a special player.

“I’ve yelled an awful lot at him,” Martinucci said, while flashing his trademark smile. “He’s come a long way. He can play. Sophomore Miguel Gasper is another good player. He did his job. Lazo got us off to a good start against Willowbrook and Jeramyah hit some big shots at the end.”

Downers Grove North’s basketball season hit a snag in late December

Downers Grove North sophomore point guard Connor Crowley suffered a lower leg injury in the Wheeling Tournament, causing him to sit out the last five games.

The loss of Crowley forced Downers Grove North coach James Thomas to give sophomore point guard Kellan Collins more playing time.

“We’ve been battling some ups and downs because of injuries and the season,” Thomas said after Monday’s morning win over Rockford East. Not having Connor the last five games hurts. He’s been undergoing deep massage therapy.”

The Trojans (11-9, 2-3) reside in fourth place in the West Suburban Silver, but they hit the key part of the conference schedule, aiming to move up the standings. Junior forward Colin Doyle, a Duke baseball recruit, is having a banner season, according to Thomas.

“We had a good showing against Rockford East,” Thomas said. “Colin Doyle had a monster weekend with multiple double-doubles. Despite being down an important player, we continue to build off the little bit of depth over the last week and a half through the face of adversity.”

Josh Abushanab’s big season for Glenbard West

Glenbard West senior guard Josh Abushanab is starting to draw interest from several schools. The 6-foot-6 Abushanab has offers from Division III schools North Central College and Carthage College.

He credits his strong season to working hard in the summer.

“A lot of this summer I just played basketball,” he said. “I learned through feel, failed, executed and grew more confident with the result. I’ve been confident in my play. I wish it led to more wins but just fallen short in a few games.”

Abushanab said he’s been dealing with handling the double teams and adjusting to be a leader this season.

“I learned to lead by example and play with contagious energy that lifts everyone around me,” Abushanab said. “It’s been a great learning experience. I learn something about my game every time I step on the floor.”

Glenbard West (8-10, 4-2) is another team aiming to turn its season around in late January.