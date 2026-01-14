Josh Abushanab scores 1,000th career point as Glenbard West rolls: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Glenbard West 72, Proviso West 42

Josh Abushanab, who was honored with scoring his 1,000th career point, scored 12 points, Chase Cavan 11 and Jacob Harvanek 10 for the Hilltoppers (7-9, 3-1 West Suburban Silver).

York 61, Hinsdale Central 45

Joseph Lubbe scored 18 points, and Hunter Stepanich added 12 for the Dukes (16-3, 6-0 West Suburban Silver).

Lemont 60, Evergreen Park 55

Ryan Crane scored 19 points, Julian Overton 15 and Zane Schneider 13 for Lemont (11-6, 5-0).

Downers Grove North 44, Oak Park-River Forest 39

The Trojans (10-6, 2-3) picked up the road win in the West Suburban Silver.

St. Laurence 69, IC Catholic Prep 49

Noah Valadez scored 12 points and Donnel Sallis eight for the Knights.