Bloomingdale man accused of killing son’s emotional support dog: prosecutors

A Bloomingdale man is accused of killing his son’s emotional support dog, Ace, prosecutors said.

Sandeep Dhillon, 47, of the 300 block of Stratford Place, appeared in First Appearance Court Tuesday charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s motion to deny pre-trial release. Additionally, Dhillon is on pre-trial release in DuPage County for domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer and assault, according to the release.

The state filed a motion to revoke Dhillon’s pre-trial release on that case. That motion will be heard Thursday.

About 1:03 p.m. Aug. 17, 2025, Hanover Park police responded to the 1900 block of Grosse Point Court, Dhillon’s previous address, regarding possible animal cruelty, according to the release.

Officers found Ace, a 4-year-old mix breed pit bull, who is registered with the U.S. Service Animals Official Service and Support Animal Registration, deceased, lying on the floor covered in a blanket with his head on a pillow, authorities said.

Blood was visible in and around Ace’s mouth and nose, and the left side of his face was noticeably more swollen than his right side. Officers also found a small pool of blood on the floor near Ace’s head, according to the release.

Following an investigation, it is alleged that at about 12:30 p.m., Dhillon’s children confronted their father about Ace’s whereabouts after finding his cage empty except for his collar, which appeared to be broken.

A short time later, the children found Ace lying on the garage floor, bleeding with a swollen face and a leash knotted around his neck. One of the children called their mother, who immediately came home from work and alerted authorities, according to the release.

When processing the scene, police found a small amount of what appeared to be blood on the exterior metal railing of the sliding glass door that leads to the backyard; a dried red substance and fur stuck to the metal frame of the door jamb; and drops of blood just inside the door, through the kitchen, on the metal threshold of the garage door and on the wood steps into the garage, according to the release.

Officers also found a wooden table leg in the garage with apparent dog hairs stuck to the larger end along with apparent staining. Outside the house, police found a pillowcase on the backyard patio that was covered in blood and feces, according to the release.

A necropsy conducted by the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine found “dried blood within the fur, front paws and oral cavity” and “the left side of the face and dorsal neck skin are markedly swollen.”

The necropsy also found “that a significant amount of hemorrhage within the soft tissues of the face and neck are concerning for blunt force trauma,” and “the amount of blood loss was sufficient to have caused death in Ace.”

Hanover Park police arrested Dhillon on Jan. 12.

“It is alleged that Sandeep Dhillon violently killed Ace, who was not just the family dog, but also a registered emotional support dog for one of his children,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “These allegations are simply unconscionable and will be met with the full force of the law. This is a heart-breaking case for all those involved, particularly the children. Because of his alleged actions, Mr. Dhillon is now facing a serious felony charge.”

Dhillon’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.