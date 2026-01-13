Two Lisle teens accused of sexually assaulting woman in bathroom of Naperville store

Two Lisle teens have been charged with sexually assaulting a female acquaintance in the washroom of a Naperville Walgreens, prosecutors said.

Because of the nature of the allegations, the case against James Patterson, 17, has been automatically transferred to adult court. The case against the juvenile, a 15-year-old male, is in juvenile court, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Patterson appeared in First Appearance Court Tuesday where Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s motion to detain him pre-trial, according to the release.

The juvenile appeared at his detention hearing Tuesday where Judge Chantelle Porter granted the state’s motion to detain him until at least his next court appearance, authorities said..

Patterson is charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X Felony, and one count of robbery. The juvenile is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, four counts of child sexual abuse material, a Class X Felony, and one count of criminal sexual assault, according to the release.

About 3:40 p.m. Jan. 11, Naperville police responded to a 911 call at Walgreens, 713 E. Ogden Ave., for a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred.

Police learned that about 30 minutes earlier, the victim was in the washroom at Walgreens when the defendants entered.

Patterson allegedly attacked the victim, pinning her against a washroom stall wall, and pulled down her pants. The victim told him to stop and was able to pull her pants back up and leave the stall, authorities said.

Patterson allegedly grabbed the victim, pinned her against a washroom wall and again pulled down her pants. He allegedly hit the victim, and when she fell down, he repeatedly punched her before sexually assaulting her, according to the release.

During the assault, the 15-year-old juvenile allegedly video-recorded the assault and sexually assaulted the victim as well, according to the release.

Following the assault, the victim alerted store employees to what had allegedly occurred and the defendants fled on foot, according to the release.

Naperville police located both defendants nearby a short time later where they were arrested. Patterson allegedly was in possession of the victim’s cell phone.

“The charges filed against Mr. Patterson and his co-defendant are extremely serious,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “It is alleged that Mr. Patterson and his co-defendant repeatedly beat and violated the victim in the worst possible way.

“The physical and emotional pain allegedly inflicted on this young woman is unimaginable, and it is my sincerest hope that she and her family receive the care they need to help them through this difficult time. I commend the survivor in this matter for her courage and strength in bringing this matter to our attention.”

“Sexual assault is a violent and dehumanizing act, and this department has zero tolerance for such behavior,” Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said in the release. “I am disgusted by what occurred, and we will continue to support the victim with compassion and respect as the case moves forward.”

Patterson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2. The juvenile’s is due to appear in court Jan. 27.