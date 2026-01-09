Glendale Heights man accused of firing bullet into neighboring apartment where 4 children slept: prosecutors

A Glendale Heights man has been charged with firing a bullet through the wall of his apartment into the neighboring apartment just inches from where four children, ages 4 to 14, were sleeping, authorities said.

Kyle Lucki, 34 of the 600 block of E. Fullerton Avenue, appeared in First Appearance Court Friday where the court denied the state’s motion to detain him pre-trial and released him with conditions including no contact with the victims, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Additionally, the court ordered that Lucki must surrender all firearms to the Glendale Heights Police Department. Lucki is charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the release.

About 10:38 p.m. Jan. 8, Glendale Heights police officers responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in the 600 block of E. Fullerton Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers spoke with the caller who informed officers that a bullet went through the wall of her apartment into a room where her children were sleeping.

Following an investigation, police learned that the bullet allegedly came from the apartment adjacent to the caller’s apartment. After speaking with the caller, officers knocked on the door of the adjacent apartment and were met by Lucki, authorities said.

When conducting a protective sweep of the apartment, officers allegedly found two pistols in the apartment. Lucki allegedly was in his apartment handling one of the pistols, a CZE-09 9 mm, when the pistol fired a bullet through the wall into the neighboring apartment, according to the release.

One of the children was lying right below where the bullet came through the wall and had drywall dust on their neck. The bullet lodged in a mattress next to that child, where the youngest child was sleeping. At the time of the alleged incident, Lucki possessed a valid Firearm Owners’ Identification Card and valid Conceal Carry License, authorities said.

“Responsible gun ownership requires understanding that the right to possess a firearm comes with a duty to store it safely, handle it lawfully and never put the public at risk,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “When that responsibility is ignored, the consequences can be deadly and irreversible.”

“Commonsense gun safety measures are paramount for all responsible gun owners,” Pappas said in the release. “Lawful gun ownership includes understanding the deadly risks involved with reckless actions. We are very thankful that none of the young children were injured or worse,” Glendale Heights Chief of Police George Pappas

Lucki’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2.