West Suburban Community Pantry receives $20,000 in emergency funds from DuPage Foundation

West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge is among five local recipients of DuPage Foundation emergency funds to help address rising hunger in DuPage County.

The foundation awarded $20,000 grants to each of the five area food pantries for the immediate purchase of food.

The foundation reported that more than 94,000 DuPage residents are food insecure, including children in households that don’t qualify for SNAP benefits.

Local pantries are serving double—and sometimes triple—the number of families they did before the pandemic. Rising costs and changing benefits have only intensified the need. Funds were allocated from the DuPage Foundation emergency fund with additional support from donors at the foundation’s annual benefit event.

“We are deeply grateful to our many donors and partners who are joining us in meeting the moment to provide vital funding to support our most vulnerable residents during this challenging time,” Mike Sitrick, president and CEO of DuPage Foundation, said in a news release. “No one should go hungry in our community, and it’s heartening to see so many step up together for our neighbors. This is the power of collective impact at work.”

West Suburban Community Pantry serves neighbors including parents working to care for their children, seniors navigating fixed incomes and unexpected expenses and individuals facing sudden changes in health or employment.

“The pantry has certainly experienced the increased demand and rising cost of food in the last several months. We are grateful that the foundation and its donors recognize the need for immediate relief,” West Suburban Community Pantry CEO Maeven Sipes said in the release. “We have been committed to serving our neighbors despite the recent challenges and uncertainties. Donations like this help us keep going to serve over 1,000 neighbors coming to us for help every week.”

West Suburban Community Pantry relies 100% on community and corporate support, food from Northern Illinois Food Bank and grocery store partners as well as hundreds of volunteers who staff the pantry, hold food drives and offer educational and enrichment programs to both children and adults.

For more information, to donate or volunteer visit www.wscpantry.org.