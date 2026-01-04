OJ Powell sets Willowbrook career scoring record: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Willowbrook 72, Wheeling 66

OJ Powell had 25 points and 13 rebounds and passed Everett Stubblefield III to set Willowbrook’s all-time career scoring record with 1,451 points and counting.

Jaylen Griffin added 13 points and eight assists and Mikey Garner had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Warriors (7-8) at the WSC/MSL Showdown.

Downers Grove North 57, Hoffman Estates 53

Colin Doyle scored 17 points and Connor Crowley added 15 for the Trojans (9-5) at the WSC/MSL Showdown at Addison Trail.

Fremd 55, York 41

Hunter Stepanich scored 10 points and Sawyer Asgedom added nine for the Dukes (12-3) at the WSC/MSL Showdown.

Girls Basketball

Nazareth 70, St. Catherine’s (Wisc.) 40

Stella Sakalas had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Sophia Towne added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists and Mia Gage 18 points and 10 rebounds for Nazareth (11-3).