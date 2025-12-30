Benet stifles Plainfield North in Pontiac Holiday Tournament opener

A team, regardless of how offensive proficient they might be, has one thing it can control on every posssession.

And that’s defensive effort.

Benet (14-1) seems to grasp that concept and that was on full display during its 64-28 victory over Plainfield North in the opening round of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

The win lifts Benet into Tuesday’s quarterfinal round where it will play either Peoria Manual or Bloom at 4 p.m.

“We’ve been playing pretty well on defense as of late and I think our kids got after it pretty good,” Benet coach Gene Heidkamp said. “And I think we forced some tough shots and some long possessions and that’s really our goal at the start of the game.”

That defensive spark papered over an offensive attack that didn’t really catch its stride until the second quarter as Plainfield North managed just a first quarter 3-pointer from Carson Miller and went nearly six minutes of game time after that without scoring before Miller put another basket in the Plainfield North ledger.

Benet would lead 36-7 at the break.

“We emphasize defense a lot, we feel like it the most important thing,” Benet guard Jayden Wright said. “Just playing hard and playing as a team together, being willing to make the extra play.”

Those extra plays led to extra possessions for the Redwings and coupled with a plus-10 effort on the glass, Benet eventually built leads approaching 40 points in the second half.

Benet, who is in the midst of a daunting holiday tournament schedule that included winning the Hinkle Classic last week, was able to flip its comfortable advantage into playing time for a multitude of players. 15 Benet players saw playing time and all but one of those players scored.

Wright was the only Benet to reach double figures with 11, but seven Benet players had at least four.

“If you are going to win a tournament like this, you have got to have load management and you need people to contribute,” Heidkamp said. “I think we played 11 or 12 guys in the first half.

“And that’s two fold. Number one it is load management, rest for the guys who play the majority of the minutes in a tight game,” he continued. “And number two its getting experience for guys for when the minutes matter early in the game. So if I need them tomorrow or I need them on Wednesday that they have game experience.”

Benet is looking to finally clear the hurdle of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, having finished in the runner-up position in each of the last three seasons.

Plainfield North (3-8) was led by the 10 points of Miller.

