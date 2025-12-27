Benet starts hot, stays hot in Hinkle Holiday Classic title win over Naperville North

Benet made 7 of its first 8 shots, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range, to take a 12-point lead with 2:22 left in the first quarter in the Hinkle Holiday Classic hosted by Jacobs High School Friday night.

Game over.

Jayden Wright connected on a pair of 3s and Edvardas Stasys was 4-for 4 from the floor while Colin Stack, who had two dunks, also added three blocks and five rebounds in the opening run that became a 60-28 victory over Naperville North.

Benet, the defending 4A state champions, led 29-15 at halftime. Miles Okyne scored seven and Will Harvey tallied five for the Huskies in the first half.

The powerful Redwings outscored Naperville North 31-13 in the second half to cruise.

“Our point of emphasis is to start the game fast offensively and defensively,” said Benet coach Gene Heidkamp. “We have a high level offense and defense. We are a very unselfish team that shares the ball. We set the tone.

“This was a good tournament for us. We saw a lot of different defenses and coaching styles. We are ready for the Pontiac tournament next week.”

The Redwings (13-1) will play at the prestigious Pontiac Holiday Classic Dec. 29-31.

Stasys, who was 9-of-10 from the field, scored 18 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

“I have great teammates who give me the ball in good position to score,” said Stasys. ”This was a big win. We are capable of being one of the top teams in the state.“

Stack, the 7-1 senior center and 4-year starter, filled the stat sheet with 10 points, five blocked shots, six assists and eight rebounds.

“I am a captain on the team and growing up I was a defensive player,“ said Stack. ”You can control defense with effort. I enjoy the pressure of defending our state championship. We want to play up to our own potential. We have never won the Pontiac tournament in three years. We are chasing that title. There are a lot of good teams, HF (Homewood-Flossmoor), DePaul College Prep and Curie.“

Wright scored nine points on three treys for the winners.

Benet was 22-of-35 from the field for 63% and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Harvey led the Huskies with 10 points including a pair of 3s and Skyne added seven.

“They (Benet) are a great team,” said Naperville North coach Gene Nolan. ”Congratulations to them for winning the tournament. Their defense is great. Stack does a great job of altering shots. It is difficult to finish at the rim.

“I am very proud of the kids. We had a great tournament with a 3-1 record. It was a great experience to play a great team like Benet in the championship. We are 12-3 and looking forward to the second semester.”