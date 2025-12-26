Proposed Zigfield Troy Golf Course development plan tees off group of Woodridge residents

A proposed redevelopment of Woodridge’s Zigfield Troy Golf Course into commercial lots and high-density townhomes has created concern among nearby residents (Courtesy village of Woodridge)

A proposed redevelopment of Woodridge’s Zigfield Troy Golf Course into commercial lots and high-density townhomes has created concern among nearby residents – enough so that one recently established a GoFundMe to raise money for legal assistance to help with municipal and zoning challenges.

For more than 35 years, Michelle Boexley has lived in Woodridge just down the road from Zigfield Troy, a place where her family once golfed.

“I don’t begrudge them for wanting to sell,” Boexley said. “I begrudge the village for allowing two business owners to have a windfall. That property needs to be sold at the value of the development that is allowed now and that is commercial in the front and single-family homes” in the back portion of the 35-acre property.

“They are putting concepts out there that would require rezoning for multi-dwelling, retail and rerouting Dunham Road,” Boexley said.

Over the past four years, Boexley has noticed “an urgency for [the village] to have some kind of development in any and every possible spot of land that they can find” despite concerns from residents “about all the empty retail.”

“We understand we are not going to save our golf course,” she said. “However, there are other developments that can happen in that space that will benefit the community and not cripple our schools.”

Kimberly Clarke, Woodridge’s director of community development, said the privately owned golf course is under contract with Kensington Development Partners.

The developer presented a concept proposal at a combined meeting of the Woodridge Village Board and Woodridge Plan Commission in November.

The proposal included plans to redevelop the property at 1515 75th St. into six commercial lots, including an organic grocery store and 220 townhomes for rent or sale.

The Lost Mountain miniature golf course would remain.

The presentation was conducted to gather resident feedback with no formal decision made.

At that meeting, 36 residents spoke with many asking for additional clarification and expressing concern for loss of green space, increased traffic and impact on schools.

In addition, a group of residents who live near Dunham Road submitted a petition signed by about 70 residents, which noted that they will be “directly and disproportionately affected” by this project because Dunham Road is a “dead-end street with only one way in and out.

Dunham Road is located immediately east of the golf course property.

“Any increase in traffic, noise or congestion would directly impact our safety, property values and quality of life,” the petition said.

Additionally, development opponents are concerned about:

• Loss of one of Woodridge’s last major green spaces

• Significant traffic increases on Dunham, 75th Street, Janes Avenue, and surrounding streets

• Added strain on Downers Grove and Darien schools

• Environmental impact, drainage concerns and reduced open space for children, families and wildlife

• Precedent for more high-density development in areas residents have repeatedly said they want preserved.

Opponents of the development have asked village officials to reject any rezoning requests that would allow retail, multi-dwelling or commercial uses; preserve the existing zoning to project the character, safety and livability of the neighborhood; and commit to broader and more targeted community engagement in future proposals.

Boexley said she also is concerned that any new development would lead to Dunham Road being connected to other streets, which would severely increase traffic to the adjacent neighborhoods.

She is hoping the GoFundMe will be able to raise enough money to hire an attorney to assist with communication between the village and the developer.

In addition, the money raised would be used to gather information “because we have had no advanced noticed on the development of these concepts or access to the plans, no explanations, no dialogue on how the schools would be impacted, the loss of green space,” Boexley said.

“We have empty parking lots and empty box stores everywhere here,” she added.

The village updated its comprehensive plan this year and engaged with a small percentage of its 33,000 residents for input, Boexley said.

She hopes that in the future the village would “expand notification and engagement with residents.”

As for the Zigfield Troy site, beyond the portion of the land along 75th Street, which is zoned for commercial, residents have proposed affordable housing and a 55-and-older community with less density and traffic as alternatives to the current proposal.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised $2,480 as of Dec. 22. The fundraising goal is $10,000.