Emma O’Brien’s career-high 35 points lead Lyons into Montini semifinals: Tuesday Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Lyons 59, Prospect 49

Emma O’Brien poured in a career-high 35 points to lead the Lions in the quarterfinals of the Montini Christmas Tournament. Lyons advanced to face Marist in Friday’s semifinal.

Montini 51, Yorkville Christian 45

At the Montini Christmas Tournament, the host Broncos won the consolation bracket game.

Hinsdale South 54, Bishop Noll 40

At the Montini Christmas Tournament, the Hornets won a consolation bracket game.

Downers Grove North 50, Jacobs 17

Lauren Olson and Adysen Fanta each scored 10 points and Campbell Thulin and Eva Yerkovich nine for the Trojans in the quarterfinal of the Bill Neibch Holiday Classic at Wheaton North. Downers Grove North faces Glenbrook South in Friday’s semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 45, Glenbard South 42

Riley Orozco scored 12 points and Katie Coffey 11 for the Red Devils in the quarterfinal of the Bill Neibch Holiday Classic at Wheaton North. Rheayanna Ferguson scored 11 for Glenbard South.

Glenbrook South 55, Wheaton North 48

Adeline Sutton scored 15 points and Caroline Barlar 13 for the Falcons in the quarterfinal of their Bill Neibch Holiday Classic.

Palatine 53, Willowbrook 39

Claire Edison scored 16 points for Willowbrook in the consolation bracket of the Bill Neibch Holiday Classic at Wheaton North.

Glenbard West 52, Batavia 34

The Hilltoppers rolled into the semifinals of the Fox River Classic. They will play Hersey at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Batavia.

Boys Basketball

Glenbard South 79, Rochelle 64

At the E.C. Nichols Tournament at Marengo, Sean Reese scored 21 points, Johnathan Hadley 20 and Amir Jackson 16 for the Raiders

Downers Grove North 55, Maine West 37

At the Wheeling Hardwood Classic consolation bracket, Colin Doyle had 15 points and eight rebounds and Jacob Vroman 14 points and six rebounds for the Trojans.