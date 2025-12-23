Start 2026 fitness plan at Downers Grove Park District’s Fit Fest. Jan. 3

The Downers Grove Park District will host Fit Fest on Jan. 3 (Courtesy Downers Grove Park District)

The Downers Grove Park District invites the community to jumpstart the new year at Fit Fest 2026, an activity-packed morning showcasing everything 4500 Fitness has to offer.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 3 at 4500 Fitness inside the Cathy Mahoney Recreation Center, 4500 Belmont Road, Downers Grove.

Fit Fest is the perfect opportunity for residents and fitness enthusiasts to explore a wide range of wellness offerings, enjoy group exercise samplers, meet expert personal trainers, participate in educational breakout sessions and take advantage of exclusive event-day discounts.

Guests will also enjoy giveaways, vendor offerings and a variety of active experiences designed to inspire a healthy start to 2026.

Group Exercise Samplers. Participants can try a variety of classes led by 4500 Fitness’ group fitness instructors, including Plates, Sculpt, WERQ, Yoga Fusion, Total Body Conditioning, Bodypump, TRX, Cycling and Stretch & Flex.

Meet Personal Trainers. Chat with 4500 Fitness’ certified personal trainers during Trainer Talks and meet-and-greet sessions covering essential wellness topics such as recovery, senior fitness, bone density and golf performance.

Healthy Refreshments. Rise N Thrive Nutrition will provide healthy food samples to fuel your morning.

Adult Open Gym. Open gym opportunities will be available for pickleball, volleyball and basketball.

Special One-Day-Only Discounts (Jan. 3)

Zero enrollment fee for new members

26% off any personal training package

26% off group exercise 10-visit punch cards

Join us for an uplifting morning dedicated to movement, motivation and community. Whether you’re new to fitness, returning to a routine or looking to elevate your current regimen, Fit Fest is a gateway to a healthier, stronger you in 2026.

For more information and the group exercise and open gym schedule, visit 4500fitness.org.