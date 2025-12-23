Downers Grove North girls basketball rolls in Neibch Classic opener: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Downers Grove North 63, Bartlett 18

The Trojans won their first-round game at the Bill Neibch Holiday Classic at Wheaton North.

Campbell Thulin and Eva Yerkovich each scored 11 points and Elizabeth Murphy and Kate Miller nine for Downers Grove North, which advances to face Jacobs at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Glenbard South 53, West Aurora 17

The Raiders won their first-round game at the Bill Neibch Holiday Classic at Wheaton North.

Rheayanna Ferguson scored 15 points and Jordan Bailey and Julia Alcala 12 each for Glenbard South, which advances to face Hinsdale Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Hinsdale Central 74, Elgin 22

The Red Devils won their first-round game at the Bill Neibch Holiday Classic at Wheaton North.

Kayla Flores scored 18 points and Katie Coffey 15 for Hinsdale Central, which advances to face Glenbard South at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Glenbrook South 74, Willowbrook 38

The Warriors lost to the Titans in the first round of the Bill Neibch Holiday Classic at Wheaton North.

Claire Edison scored 15 points and had seven assists for Willowbrook, which plays Palatine at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Benet 61, St. Francis 32

The Redwings rolled in the first-round game at the Montini Christmas Tournament and will play St. Charles East at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Francis will face Hammond Central (Ind.) at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Lyons 58, Merrillville (Ind.) 34

The Lions rolled in the first-round game at the Montini Christmas Tournament and will face Prospect at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Laurence 54, Hinsdale South 42

The Hornets lost their first-round game at the Montini Christmas Tournament and will face Bishop Noll (Ind.) at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

Glenbard South 66, Rockford Christian 40

At Marengo, PJ Lehr scored 16 points, Waqas Sahi 11, Will Sieck 10 and Sean Reese nine for the Raiders at the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic.

Oak Forest 45, Downers Grove North 43

Gary Manso hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left for the Oak Forest win at the Wheeling Hardwood Classic.