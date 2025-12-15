Chicago man accused of theft for allegedly stealing package from porch of Hinsdale residence

A Chicago man has been charged with stealing a package from the front porch of a Hinsdale home last week, prosecutors said.

On December 10, through the course of their investigation into multiple thefts of deliveries from residents’ homes, Hinsdale police identified Andres Martinez Osorio, 35, of the 3900 block of Ontario Street, as a suspect in the theft of a delivery from a Hinsdale home located on the 600 block of South Lincoln Street, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Martinez Osorio allegedly stole the package, which contained merchandise from Nordstrom valued at about $795, on Dec. 10.

He was arrested and charged about 2:57 a.m. and released on his own recognizance later that day, authorities said.

“When someone steals deliveries from a home as alleged in this case, they are victimizing not just the immediate victim but the entire community,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “According to security company SafeWise, it is estimated that the Chicago metropolitan area will lose approximately $254 million in deliveries to porch pirates in 2025.”

Berlin said there are simple steps individual can take to protect themselves from porch pirates such as installing cameras, outdoor lighting and a secure lockbox that requires a code for access, requesting signatures and delivery tracking.

Martinez Osorio’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6.