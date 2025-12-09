Benet Academy's Ellie Stiernagle, center, turns to celebrate with teammates as the Redwings secured a victory in two sets, 25-23, 25-16, over Lockport in the IHSA Class 4A State semifinal. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Here is the 2025 Suburban Life All-Area girls volleyball team.

First Team

Benet senior Brooklynne Brass (Benet Athletics )

Brooklynne Brass, Benet, senior, outside hitter: Maryland commit led Redwings in kills and digs as one of the most dominant attackers to ever play at Benet. Tournament MVP at the Wheaton Classic and Autumnfest, all-conference, IVCA Class 4A All-State first team and All-State tournament team. Brass had 283 kills, 248 digs, 50 blocks and 23 aces.

Lyons junior Taylor Carroll (Lyons Athletics)

Taylor Carroll, Lyons, junior, outside hitter: The IVCA Class 4A All-State second-team pick was a powerful presence on the net for Lyons. She recorded 285 kills, giving her 684 for her career, with a match-high 23. In the last month of the season Carroll had 20-plus kills in three matches and high teens (18 or 19) in three other matches. All-conference in the West Suburban Silver and all-tournament at the Wheaton Classic.

Downers Grove North senior Kelley Crowley (Photo provided by Downers Grove North )

Kelley Crowley, Downers Grove North, senior, outside hitter: Four-year starter and Northern Michigan commit led 27-12 conference co-champion Trojans to sectional final. IVCA Class 4A All-State first-team pick was all-tournament at Wheaton North, Wheaton Classic and Autumnfest. Crowley had team-high 268 kills along with 235 digs, 34 aces and 441 receptions.

“She was our emotional rock,” Downers Grove North coach Mark Wasik said. “I have not had a player lead a team like Kelley did. She did it with respect and dignity and the girls always responded to her leadership. She was the consummate leader.”

Glenbard West's Cara Herbert (Glenbard West Athletics )

Cara Herbert, Glenbard West, junior, setter: Called by Glenbard West coach Dan Scott “the heartbeat of our team and program for three years,” Herbert has amassed 90 wins, 2,192 assists and been another coach on the floor. “She is our most valuable player and the best setter I’ve seen at Glenbard West in 20 years,” Scott said.

Timothy Christian senior Bella Potempa (Photo provided by Timothy Christian Athletics)

Bella Potempa, Timothy Christian, senior, outside hitter: After being in Abby Vander Wal’s shadows for three seasons, Potempa stepped into the role of Trojans’ No. 1 hitter in fourth varsity season. Potempa had 359 kills at a .331 hitting percentage and 49.1 kill percentage, 174 digs, 39 aces and 30 blocks.

Named IVCA Class 3A All-State first team, Chicagoland Christian Conference MVP and tournament MVP at Evergreen Park.

“She was as deadly from the back row as she was from the front row,” Timothy Christian coach Scott Piersma said. “She shouldered a big load for us as our only six-rotation player (besides setter) as we looked for her to lead us in every phase of the game.”

Benet senior Ellie Stiernagle (Benet Athletics)

Ellie Stiernagle, Benet, senior, setter: Northwestern recruit and one of the state’s best setters led Benet in assists and aces running a 5-1, was IVCA Class 4A All-State second team and AVCA All-American second team. Stiernagle had 815 assists, 158 digs, 51 kills, 42 aces and 28 blocks.

Benet senior Lynney Tarnow (Benet Athletics )

Lynney Tarnow, Benet, senior, middle hitter: Wisconsin commit led Class 4A runner-up Redwings in hitting percentage and blocks. Tarnow was the East Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year, all-conference at every tournament Benet was in, IVCA Class 4A All-State first team and AVCA All-American first team. Tarnow had 227 kills at a .430 percentage, 40 blocks, 55 digs and 22 aces.

Second Team

Katie Day, York, senior, outside hitter

Jayda Dixon, Downers Grove South, senior, outside hitter

Mackenzie Krzus, St. Francis, senior, setter/opposite hitter

Belle McDermott, Glenbard East, senior, outside hitter

Beth Surowiec, Nazareth, senior, outside hitter

Kotryna Vanagas, Westmont, junior, outside hitter

Molly Welge, Benet, senior, right-side hitter

Honorable Mention

Julia Ahrens, Lyons, junior, DS; Colleen Chambers, Lyons, junior, setter; Tess Doyle, Willowbrook, junior, libero; Katie Drangas, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, middle hitter; Zoe Drangas, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, opposite; Callie Hardtke, Glenbard South, senior, outside hitter; Nicole Liu, Downers Grove North, junior, outside hitter; Francesca Lorenzo, Montini, senior, outside hitter; Frances McGann, Glenbard West, senior, opposite; Kotryna Melstrad, Hinsdale South, senior, outside hitter; Holly Muisenga, St. Francis, junior, setter/opposite; Keegan O’Keefe, Downers Grove South, senior, libero; Sophia Ohashi, Wheaton North, senior, setter; Moira Quirk, Montini, junior, middle blocker; Ella Rickert, Timothy Christian, senior, middle hitter; Emily Rochford, Wheaton North, junior, setter/right side; Addi Samolinski, St. Francis, senior, libero; Amalia Toliopoulos, York, senior, setter/opposite;