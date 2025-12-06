Skokie man faces 10-year sentence for supplying fatal dose of fentanyl to DuPage County woman

A Skokie man accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 25-year-old woman from West Chicago has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Benjamin Adrien, 31, entered a guilty plea Oct. 6 to one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Judge Joseph Bugos handed down today’s sentence.

Adrien appeared in bond court on On Aug. 4, 2023, where bond was set at $1.5 million.

On Oct. 23, 2023, following the implementation of Illinois’ Safe-T-Act, the court denied the state’s motion to detain Adrien pre-trial and he was released on GPS electronic monitoring, authorities said.

DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 16, 2022, responded to a call in unincorporated DuPage County near West Chicago regarding a drug overdose.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention. She was later pronounced dead, and her cause of death was determined to be multiple drug intoxication, including fentanyl.

An investigation led authorities to Adrien as the individual who supplied the victim with the fatal dose of illegal narcotics, according to the release.

“Judge Bugos’ sentence today sends a strong message of deterrence that if you are found guilty of supplying illegal drugs that result in the death of another person, you will face a significant amount of time behind bars,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “While we have made progress in reducing drug overdose deaths, this young woman’s tragic death is another stark reminder that we must remain vigilant in preventing these heartbreaks.”

Adrien will be required to serve 75% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.