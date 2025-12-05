Puffer School librarian recognized with award

District 58 Superintendent Kevin Russell (left) is joined by (from left) educator of the year Ashley Honn and award nominees Kristina Hopkins, Indian Trail kindergarten teacher; Sandy Leff, Indian Trail 5th grade teacher; Julie Batkiewicz, Henry Puffer 5th grade teacher; Alyssa Manzo, Indian Trail 4th grade teacher; Drew Biederman, Kingsley 3rd grade teacher; and Justin Sisul, District 58 assistant superintendent of personnel/staff development. (Courtesy Downers Grade School District 58)

Castle Automotive Group in Downers Grove recognized the dedication and impact of outstanding educators in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 with its first Educator of the Year award.

The event honored teachers and staff in any role who go above and beyond to positively influence students, colleagues, and the broader school community.

“Castle Automotive Group is proud to support the outstanding educators of Downers Grove School Districts 99 and 58. We strive to be more than dealerships in the communities we serve, and through our CastleCares initiatives, we remain committed to recognizing the educators who are shaping the future of our children,” Hanna Marshall, corporate marketing manager for Castle Automotive Group, said in a news release.

This year, Ashley Honn, teacher librarian at Henry Puffer Elementary School, received the Castle Educator of the Year Award, recognizing her commitment to inspire and elevate the educational experience every day.

“Being nominated alongside such exceptional teachers from District 58 and District 99 made this recognition especially meaningful. I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of the Downers Grove community and to serve Henry Puffer students as ateacher librarian every day,” Honn said in a news release.

Honorable mentions from District 58, who also exemplify dedication, passion and excellence in service to students and schools, include Sandy Leff, 5th grade teacher at Indian Trail Elementary School, and Maria Ramirez, custodian at Whittier Elementary School.