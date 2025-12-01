IC Catholic Prep, Montini wrestling both well-stocked to make another run at team trophies

IC Catholic’s Max Cumbee (right) and Rochelle’s Xavier Villalobos compete in the 126-pound weight class of the 2025 Class 2A state individual wrestling finals at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Ending yet another wrestling campaign by claiming plenty of silverware in both individual and team events, IC Catholic Prep and Montini are both well stocked in advance of what each club hopes to be a sensational 2025-2026 season.

IC Catholic earned its first 2A team state title when it topped Washington and Montini to complete its history-making season last March in Bloomington.

On its way to lifting the first trophy ever in program history, Danny Alcover’s Knights defeated aforementioned Montini 29-27 in a state dual-team semifinal to set the stage for their memorable finish.

The Knights enter the new season as the No. 1 in 2A with a state high 12 in the Top 10, beginning with reigning state champions Max Cumbee (132) and Brody Kelly at 175.

Senior Sam Murante joins his teammates as the No. 1 man at 126, while the addition of two-time state qualifier and York transfer Frank Nitti adds even more firepower to the Knights lineup.

Marmion stands atop the polls in 3A, just ahead of Montini, who move up from 2A, and Honenagah (27-4-0) who took second to the Cadets a year ago, and are back with power-packed lineups themselves.

The Cadets (21-2-0) lost three starters, but with the addition of a couple of Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation state champions, the reigning dual-team state champs don’t appear to have any glaring holes in their lineup.

After leading Montini to an eighth state football championship in school history last weekend in Normal in the Class 4A state final over Rochester, Montini wrestling coach Mike Bukovsky will hand over the head coaching chores to his assistant Sal Annoreno. Annoreno became the first and only state champion at Bartlett in 2012 at 132 pounds.

The Broncos coaching duo had hoped to lift their 17th state championship wrestling trophy last season before the heartbreaking 29-27 loss in the 2A dual-team state semifinal to IC Catholic dashed those dreams.

The Broncos would go on to claim their 22nd state trophy with their third-place finish.

“Our biggest challenge this year will be competing in 3A. But with the talent we have back, and our always tough tournament schedule, we should be just fine,” said junior Allan Woo.

Woo (53-5), who earned his second consecutive state title last season, is surrounded by a marvelous group of talent led by 2025 state champion Kameron Luif (54-4), five other state medal winners, and nine state qualifiers.

“I think we’re all super excited for the season (and) to prove we belong in 3A, and for me, I feel like I am so much better mentally and physically than last year,” said Woo, an Illinois Freestyle champion during the off-season who will go at 120 this winter.

The Broncos begin the new season as the No. 2 team behind Marmion and just ahead of Marist, Mount Carmel, and Joliet Catholic.

St. Charles East will contend for another DuKane Conference crown against its long-time rival Glenbard North, and the likes of Batavia, Lake Park, Wheaton North and others.

There are several returning state qualifiers on these clubs, including Vannak Khiev (Glenbard North, 126, 40-8), Nick Merola (Lake Park, 144, 27-11), and Wheaton North’s Rocco Macellaio (138, 29-18) and Ryan Rosch (150, 33-8).

Glenbard West sophomore Aidan Ortega (38-8) would enjoy a marvelous rookie season for the Hilltoppers with a trip downstate, where he just missed out earning a state medal.

Ortega, No. 5 at 106 pounds, earned All-American honors from his seventh-place finish in freestyle competition at Fargo, North Dakota.

The Hilltoppers, along with Addison Trail, Downers Grove North, and Downers Grove South have plenty of wrestlers to keep an eye on.

Addison Trail sophomore Niko Duarte (37-8) earned the 20th state medal for the Blazer program with his fourth-place finish at state.

Duarte enters the season at No. 7 at 113, while No. 4 Noah Greene (Downers Grove South, 155) sits at No. 4.

Downers Grove North senior Caden Chiarelli claimed the No. 9 spot at 144 for coach Chris McGrath, who lost seven 30-match winners from his 20-4-0 club.

In Class 1A, St. Francis senior heavyweight Jaylen Torres, twice a state medal winner taking second in 2024 and third last season, looks to cap a marvelous career, and prove his No. 1 spot in the state polls.

The Spartans star and two-time all-state football player was 33-3 a year ago and also helped lead his football team to a berth in the 5A state final against Providence.

At nearby Wheaton Academy, senior Lincoln Hoger (150, 45-9) and Tyler Jones (175, 38-7) are the Nos. 4 and 7 rated in their weight class, with Hoger a two-time 1A state qualifier.

Lemont senior Judah Heeg was the Class 2A state champion at 190 last season for Lemont, finishing with a 41-3 record, while Zator was a South Suburban Conference champion and state qualifier

