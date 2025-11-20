Wheaton rejects plan to turn former hardware store into co-working space

Wheaton leaders are clear about what they want for the future of a vacant storefront downtown: retail.

Carlson Hardware had been just that — a retail institution — at Front and Cross streets, selling snow blowers, holiday decorations and all the nuts and bolts of maintaining a home in Wheaton.

“We appreciate your interest in this project and the investment in the downtown, but I’m very concerned about limiting the retail space,” Mayor Phil Suess told the founder of a co-working business in Oak Park who sought to replicate the concept in the corner building.

Council members have voted against a special-use permit that would have allowed for the co-working space to occupy the main floor of an existing commercial space within the retail core business district. It’s intended to be an “intensively developed, compact area” consisting primarily of retailers, according to the city’s zoning ordinance.

“The existing zoning is to accommodate pedestrian-oriented retail businesses and other uses located at the center of the city. The zoning here is retail, and I’m just not comfortable giving up the retail space,” Suess said.

The city’s plan commission recommended approval of the request. Trent Stoner, the principal for the co-working business, said it would bring steady daily foot traffic to nearby businesses.

“People want to live and work in the downtown area where they can access all the businesses that Wheaton has to offer,” he said.

But Councilwoman Leah Brice questioned the need for another workspace “in such a prime real estate location.” She also called it such a nice spot — “for retail,” Councilman Erica Bray-Parker responded.

The Kilns Coworking + Social House, named after the home of “The Chronicles of Narnia” author C.S. Lewis, opened on Wesley Street earlier this year.

“We have three folks in town that do this business without any variance or zoning change,” Suess said.

Stoner sees “plenty of opportunity” for co-working spaces of different sizes, purposes and price points.

The former hardware store building is also at a quieter edge of downtown, he said. It has been a difficult property to market, Jim Kozik, the city’s planning and economic development director, confirmed.

It’s a large space and in need of significant investment, he said.

“I always love when folks come by with great ideas and want to invest in some — ‘charming’ is probably the diplomatic word — space in town,” Councilman Scott Brown said. “But I’d have probably more caution than I would excitement on this.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251119/news/wheaton-rejects-plan-to-turn-former-hardware-store-into-co-working-space/