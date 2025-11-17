Suburban Life 2025-2026 girls basketball preview: 5 to watch

The 2025-2026 girls basketball season tips off this week. Here are five players to watch around the Suburban Life coverage area.
Megan Ganschow, Downers Grove South, senior, forward: Wright State commit missed all of her junior season with an ACL injury. Her return will be welcomed as she averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds as a sophomore and has been a starter since she was a freshman.
Emma O’Brien, Lyons, senior, forward: With 2024-2025 Suburban Life Player of the Year Nora Ezike graduated and now at Stanford, O’Brien will lead Lions’ team coming off a 31-win season. The sweet-shooting 6-foot-1 Cornell commit scored her 1,000th career point as a junior.
Bridget Rifenburg, Benet, senior, forward: The Richmond commit is one of three starters back from 29-3 Benet team that won its 11th straight regional title and reached sectional final. The four-year varsity player is one of four 6-footers on tall Benet roster.
Stella Sakalas, Nazareth, senior, forward: The BYU commit and returning First Team All-Stater is leader of a talented Nazareth roster seeking return to state. The four-year varsity player averaged 18 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists last year for 31-3 Roadrunners’ team.
Campbell Thulin, Downers Grove North, junior, guard: A Division I prospect, Thulin returns for third season as varsity starter. Talented guard with length and a strong defender averaged 17 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists as a sophomore.