Suburban Life 2025-2026 girls basketball preview: 5 to watch

Lyons Township's Emma O"Brien (43) puts in a layup during their Class 4A Lyons Sectional semifinal basketball game against Whitney Young on in La Grange. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

The 2025-2026 girls basketball season tips off this week. Here are five players to watch around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Downers Grove South’s Megan Ganschow (20) puts up a shot against Downers Grove North’s Anne Stephens (31) and Maggie Fleming (22) during a Class 4A Downers Grove South Regional semifinal. (Mike Mantucca for Shaw Local News Network)

Megan Ganschow, Downers Grove South, senior, forward: Wright State commit missed all of her junior season with an ACL injury. Her return will be welcomed as she averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds as a sophomore and has been a starter since she was a freshman.

Emma O’Brien, Lyons, senior, forward: With 2024-2025 Suburban Life Player of the Year Nora Ezike graduated and now at Stanford, O’Brien will lead Lions’ team coming off a 31-win season. The sweet-shooting 6-foot-1 Cornell commit scored her 1,000th career point as a junior.

Benet’s Bridget Rifenburg starts to shoot as Marist’s Olivia Barsch (23) reaches in to foul her during a game at Benet Academy in Lisle. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Bridget Rifenburg, Benet, senior, forward: The Richmond commit is one of three starters back from 29-3 Benet team that won its 11th straight regional title and reached sectional final. The four-year varsity player is one of four 6-footers on tall Benet roster.

Nazareth’s Stella Sakalas is fouled by Montini’s Natalie Gartlan during a Coach Kipp Hoopsfest game at Benet Academy in Lisle. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Stella Sakalas, Nazareth, senior, forward: The BYU commit and returning First Team All-Stater is leader of a talented Nazareth roster seeking return to state. The four-year varsity player averaged 18 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists last year for 31-3 Roadrunners’ team.

Downers Grove North's Campbell Thulin goes in for the shot against Nazareth during the Dave Yates Chicagoland Showcase on at Fremd in Palatine. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Campbell Thulin, Downers Grove North, junior, guard: A Division I prospect, Thulin returns for third season as varsity starter. Talented guard with length and a strong defender averaged 17 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists as a sophomore.