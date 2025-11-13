Hinsdale Central sophomore Michael Jorski is the Suburban Life Boys Golfer of the Year

Michael Jorski’s season couldn’t have had a better ending, all the way to his last shot.

Buoyed by a huge putt on the last hole, the Hinsdale Central sophomore took fifth at the Class 3A state tournament with a two-day even-par score of 144.

Before that, Jorski shot a 65 to win the West Suburban Silver championship. He carded a 70 at regionals for second place and tied for third at sectionals with a 68.

Those consistently excellent scores in the biggest tournaments of the season added up to Michael Jorski being the Suburban Life Boys Golfer of the Year.

Read more about Jorski in this Q&A with Suburban Life Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What was the best part of your experience at state?

Jorski: My best experience at state was making a 40-foot putt for eagle on the ninth hole (my last of the tournament). I went into the hole at 2-over par for the tournament and last year I finished the tournament at 1-over. One thing I hate as a junior golfer is improving and maturing for a year only to lose to your previous year’s self so it was awesome to see that putt go in, especially with everyone watching.

You shot a 65 to win conference. What do you remember about that round? Is that a career best for 18? What did winning conference mean?

Jorski: That round at conference was my most consistent round I ever played. I was doing everything well that day, but no one thing was particularly special. That was the best round of my life and also my first bogey-free 18 holes in a tournament. Winning conference meant a lot to me because it was canceled last year and I wasn’t able to post a score in the tournament.

How did you get started playing golf?

Jorski: Both my parents played in high school and when I was 3 or 4 they would take me to the range at Pinnacle Country Club (I lived in Arkansas at the time), and I would swing a plastic club around.

What’s the most memorable shot you’ve had that you can recall?

Jorski: The most memorable shot I have hit would be during the playoff at the U.S. Junior Am qualifier this June with my guy Isaac Schloegel on the bag. I had made a spectacular birdie up and down to get into the playoff and on the second playoff hole I chipped in for eagle on a par 5 to secure my spot in the U.S. Junior Am.

What’s the toughest course you’ve played on? What about a favorite course?

Jorski: The hardest course I have played is my home course Chicago Highlands when it is windy and dry. That place is a beast and I can’t keep a ball on the green. My favorite I’ve played would be Butler National, thanks to Owen Simmons for getting the team on.

Do you have a favorite pro golfer?

Jorski: My favorite pro golfer changes from month to month depending on who I want to root for. Lately it’s been Tommy Fleetwood. It was awesome to see him get his first win at East Lake, and his swing is awesome.

What movie or movies could you watch over and over?

Jorski: I’m not much of a movie person but I’ve watched “Remember the Titans” at least four times.

What’s a place you’ve never visited to but would like to?

Jorski: I really want to go to Ireland and play some iconic links courses.

What part or parts of your game do you want to improve on for next year?

Jorski: All and all I need to get better at everything, but I’m going to put an emphasis on getting work done in the gym and improving my mechanics to gain distance while maintaining a swing I can can support. I’m currently cruising around 164 mph of ball speed and hope to get that up to 175 by April.