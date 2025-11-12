GPS Parent Series to examine connection between food, mental health Nov. 18

The GPS Parent Series will present “Nourishing the Modern Brain: The Food, Mood and Health Connection” with best-selling author and psychiatrist Dr. Drew Ramsey at noon and 7 p.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for event details and the links to these webinars.

The human brain is responsible for thoughts, feelings and actions. To heal our brains, we must start considering conditions like depression, anxiety, ADHD and addiction more holistically. What does new evidence tell us about the connection between food, mental health and mood?

In this essential conversation, Ramsey will discuss the tenets vital to cultivating mental fitness and provide direct, actionable techniques to improve brain function and emotional health.

Participants will learn habits that will yield a more mentally healthy life and discover an approach to living that takes into consideration the elements of time, choice, genetics, lifestyle, diet, habits, chemistry, movement, rest and mindset. We can put ourselves on the road to healing anxiety and depression and alleviating stress by taking better care of the modern brain.

Ramsey is a board-certified psychiatrist, psychotherapist, author and mental health advocate. His work and writing have been featured on numerous media outlets. He is the author of the international best-sellers “Eat To Beat Depression and Anxiety,” “The Happiness Diet: A Nutritional Prescription for a Sharp Brain” and “Healing the Modern Brain: Nine Tenets To Build Mental Fitness and Revitalize Your Mind.”

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Continuing education credits are available.