Glenbard Parent Series in Spanish to hold workshop Nov. 20

B-PAC: Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and the GPS Parent Series in Spanish will present Motivational Strategies for School Success at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at Glenbard East High School, 1014 S. Main St., Lombard.

This program will be presented in Spanish only. For further information, contact Luz Luna at luz_luna@glenbard.org or 630-942-7447, or visit GPSParentSeries.org.

All parents and guardians hope for motivated, self-disciplined and successful students. Speaker and psychologist Ferney Ramirez will come to GPS to help children develop the positive lifelong habits needed to thrive.

Parents have learned that nagging and micromanaging don’t work on teens. Rather, helping them develop self-discipline and confidence in their own abilities is the key to success.

In this in-person event, caregivers will discover the effective strategies to address poor school performance and learn why autonomy and a desire to contribute can play a role in a teen’s motivation.

Ramirez will offer guidance on how to communicate with compassion to foster the skills that are essential to every child’s success.

Ramírez coordinates programs for schools and families worldwide. He is the author of 10 mental health publications and is president of the Family First Organization.

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.