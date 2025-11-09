Downers Grove North’s Philip Cupial, in record time, wins IHSA Class 3A state cross country championship

Downers Grove North senior Philip Cupial felt the target on his back this entire boys cross country season.

His Class 3A state championship at the state meet Saturday at Peoria’s Detweiller Park after being the top-rated runner all season was the perfect combination of record-breaking effort, satisfaction – and relief.

“It’s really hard to describe this feeling. As soon as I finished, a weight’s coming off my shoulder and I could take a breather,” said Cupial after his school-record 14:03.2 for 3.0 miles won by 4.3 seconds.

“These past four years, it’s really been a blessing.”

York sophomore Karlin Janowski (16:10.00 in 3A) and Montini senior Sydney Gertsen (16:34.79 in 2A) were girls state champions with school records.

The Downers North boys were second after back-to-back state titles. The St. Francis 2A girls equaled their highest state finish of second. The York girls were third to extend their remarkable trophy streak to five straight seasons.

Fourth at 3A boys state in 2024, Cupial was the top returnee after graduated teammate Grant Schroder (second in 14:11.8) and Cupial (14:12.7) posted the Trojans’ two fastest times ever. Still, Cupial’s patented kick ran out of room to finish higher.

“The team won and I was still disappointed. I wanted that state title so bad. It was my turn finally (Saturday),” Cupial said.

“The first goal was to win and then the time would come. I kind of just went straight out of gates to the front and pushed all the way to the finish.”

The Trojans (149 points) were second to Plainfield North (169), which was second to the Trojans the past two seasons.

Cupial and senior two-time all-state senior Will Surrat (all-state 18th Saturday) were the only returnees from 2024 besides training setbacks this season to Surratt and others.

“It was a little wild (this season) but super proud of how we competed and worked throughout the season and making it happen – again. We were in the mix,” Downers North coach John Sipple said.

York sophomore Karlin Janowski (Bill Stone )

At state last year, Janowski was second (16:30.6) to Barrington junior Mia Sirois (15:53.4), who has been injured and did not compete Saturday.

Among the leaders from the start Saturday, Janowski closed impressively, especially the final 600 meters, to win by 3.98 seconds. Downers Grove North sophomore Maci Ermitage was third (school-record 16:19.07).

“I was not expecting this. I was in shock. I didn’t think I was going to win first in state my sophomore year,” Janowski said.

“It was definitely very hard. I was just thinking top five. I don’t want to put too high goals, but I think I executed our team plan really well.”

York (187 points) finished behind repeat champion Barrington (144) and Prospect (159) after taking second in 2024, one point behind Barrington, and 2022 and 2023 and 2021 state titles.

Senior and two-time all-stater Sophia Galiano-Sanchez (11th Saturday) was part of three state lineups and senior Maggie Quinn four.

“It was a total team effort. They really came in determined, focused to execute our race plan,” York coach Lauren DeAngelis said.

“They really pushed that last mile. I know with 1,200 to go I was yelling that they were in fourth place. (Janowski) was ready to go after it. She executed perfectly.”

Montini senior Sydney Gertsen (Bill Stone )

In 2A, Gertsen (16:34.79) appeared destined for second with her first sub-17:00 performance. Then the leader, Prairie Ridge sophomore Emmie Foster, began staggering from fatigue with about 200 meters left.

Gertsen raced past her to become Montini’s first state champion in the sport. Foster persevered to still finish second (16:47.14).

“I don’t think it ever will (seem real), honestly. I’m in shock,” said Gertsen, a St. Louis University recruit. “I was just trying to finish. I saw (Foster) fall and the finish coming up and I just pushed all the way through. You can never take anything for granted. I was just glad that I was able to stay in contact.”

The past three years, Gertsen was all-state in 1A. With Montini moving to 2A this season, Gertsen’s time Saturday would have been sixth in the earlier 1A final won by Sandwich senior Sunny Weber (15:54.42), last year’s 2A champion. Westmont senior Kyla Babb was third (school-record 16:20.63).

“1A is stacked. It’s insane (in 1A) so getting moved up, it was a blessing in disguise for sure,” Gertsen said.

Babb finished third for the second straight year. The Northwestern recruit ran a then-best 16:35.5 at state in 2024.

The top five were sub-16:31 Saturday compared with four in 3A.

“I did think it was my best race yet,” Babb said. “You wouldn’t expect it (in 1A) but it is definitely a very competitive field. I’m honestly grateful for it because it pushed me a lot more.”

Ermitage, injured last season, achieved the Trojans’ highest individual finish since Tracy Laughlin’s Class AA 1991 state title. Ermitage easily broke her school record of 16:52.3 Oct. 8.

“Honestly, I was just hoping to get around 16:30,” Ermitage said. “I really wanted to make sure I was in the top five but in the back of my mind I kind of wanted to aim for top three.”

In 2A boys, significantly faster Glenbard South junior Thomas Jochum was fourth (14:15.82) after taking second in 2024 (14:31.9). Jochum said more competitive races this season may have helped him perform even better Saturday.

“I was keeping up with (the leaders) at 2 1/2 (miles) and then what happened was I couldn’t finish it,” Jochim said. “I think if I had made some smarter moves earlier on and just kept where I should have been, I could have had a chance at winning.”

in 3A boys, Downers Grove South senior Conrad Saner improved to fifth (14:17.5) from in 2024. Saner achieved the Mustangs’ highest state finish and improved his school-record time.

“I just wanted to be up there, be all-state, competing with the best guys, and I did that. The time came with it,” Saner said.

St. Francis (129) finished second to Chatham Glenwood (81) in 2A girls with Mamminga (8th) and Hinsdale (11th) all-state again after finishing fifth and fourth in 2024. Freshman Abby Yarusso was 29th.

The Spartans were second in Class A in 2000 and 2001. Hinsdale has overcome injury since track season.

“This season was so fun. Ending on a higher note (personally was great),” Hinsdale said. “I was just taking it all in, my teammates. I’m really happy I could get through this with all of them.”

Other top-25 all-state finishers were Morton’s Orlando Sandoval (15th) in 3A boys, Hinsdale Central’s Ella Satre (12th), Glenbard West’s Alexa Novak (15th), Benet’s Keira Jenke (25th) in 3A girls and Timothy Christian freshman Lyla Plaisier (11th) in 1A girls.

Morton’s Miguel Flores, 1.8 seconds from 25th, York’s Patrick Hill and Hinsdale Central’s Henry Miller were 26th, 27th and 28th in 3A boys.