Suburban Life girls volleyball notebook: Back healthy, Kelley Crowley is a force for Downers Grove North

Unfortunately for Downers Grove North senior Kelley Crowley, she had a front-row seat for most of the Trojans’ outstanding 2024 girls volleyball season.

Crowley spent most of the time recovering from surgery for a torn meniscus suffered while playing Sept. 13, 2024. She worked tirelessly to return by regionals and helped the Trojans reach the sectional final.

“Last year we were definitely super good so sitting down and watching, I was super happy with the team but I wanted to play,” Crowley said.

“This year, since we’re at that same level, and being able to play, I’m just giving my all because it’s my last season and I also didn’t have my junior season. It’s a lot of fire. I want to win everything and go very far in the playoffs.”

Now healthy, Crowley has been a force for the Trojans (18-9, 4-1 in West Suburban Conference Silver Division), the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A Lyons Township Sectional.

Crowley is the team leader in kills (176) and service receptions (320).

“We’ve got a real mix of youth and senior leadership,” Downers North coach Mark Wasik said. “Kelley’s been our rock. She’s our physical leader. She’s our emotional leader. She’s the engine that keeps us going. She’s just been so solid for us.”

Other standouts include senior Nora Benjamins (98 kills, 44 blocks), juniors Nicole Liu (163 kills, 30 aces), Sienna Shelton (47 blocks) and Angelika Krob (177 digs), sophomore Ellery Cabaj (215 assists, 142 digs) and freshman Madi Mastalarz (254 assists, 26 aces).

“We’re all over the place age-wise so it’s been fun connecting and getting to know everyone,” Crowley said.

“(Last year) I just learned that things are going to happen and you can’t control injuries. It’s learning to do things that you can control, like having energy, giving effort, having a good attitude. Those were three things I could still keep with me while I was rehabbing.”

Co-captains Crowley (Northern Michigan) and Benjamins (Holy Cross), a 2024 IVCA honorable mention all-stater, are committed for college volleyball.

They bonded further last club season as 1st Alliance 17 Silver teammates. Now it’s Benjamins and Cabaj confronting recent injuries and hoping to return by postseason.

“I love playing with Kelley. It’s really nice to have someone on the court you connect with easily,” Benjamins said.

“A lot of our girls, seniors lead from the bench really well. Kelley did a particularly awesome job (last season), cheering every point and getting everyone loud. Having the support from the bench helps the girls on the court elevate their level of play.”

Liu received additional playing time during Crowley’s absence. Coming off her first club season with 1st Alliance, she’s exceeded last season’s 133 kills and is a full-rotation and serving threat.

“I think a lot of it is just stepping up to the opportunities that you have,” Liu said. “No matter what the age, our level of play is really, really high this year.”

Autumnfest

Mother McAuley, Benet and Downers North are the top three seeds as Glenbard East plays host to its annual 24-team Autumnfest Friday and Saturday. Two pools are at Glenbard West Friday.

Junior Belle McDermott continues emerging as an attacker and server for the Rams (10-18).

The third-year varsity starter has a personal-best 19 kills against Glenbard North Sept. 3 and 18 kills twice, including the 16-25, 29-27, 26-24 comeback victory over Wheaton North Sept. 11.

McDermott feels her “turning point” was this past club season with her 1st Alliance 16 Red team. She earned All-America honors and the team reached the semifinals of the Club Division at the Amateur Athletic Union Nationals.

“I think overall I got more consistent and confident. I’ve always struggled with confidence and it dragged into my playing, which in my opinion is arguably the most influential part of being an athlete,” McDermott responded.

“Physically, I’ve gotten better at using all of my shots and all of my muscles when I swing and not just my arm. I would also say I’ve gotten better at reading the game. I could go on forever on the things I need to work on.”

McDermott and Glenbard East coach Bradley Cardott agreed the victory over Wheaton North is among the Rams’ top performances.

“It has been exciting to see her grow as a player, individual and leader,” Cardott responded.

“Belle has found a way to terminate the ball with what seems like every time she touches it. Whether it is front or back row, she is always an offensive threat for us.”

Most improved

Nazareth (12-14) already has nine more victories than its 2024 record (3-31).

Fenwick (20-10), Glenbard South (18-14) and Morton (11-8) have surpassed their 2024 totals. Westmont (23-5) has equaled it.