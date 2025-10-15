Suburban Life girls volleyball notes: Despite move to 3A, Bella Potempa and Timothy Christian eye state return

Timothy Christian's Bella Potempa sends a kill past Bloomington Central Catholic's Lauren O'Brien during the 2024 Class 2A state semifinal game at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Senior Bella Potempa knew this Timothy Christian volleyball team would have a different look.

One thing hasn’t changed. The Trojans (23-2) are contenders for another downstate berth – now in Class 3A after taking third in 2A last year.

“We have one big goal – winning state,” Potempa said.

“Being on varsity since my freshman year has really shown that no one team is the same. As a captain, I have learned that each team has a way of receiving feedback. It is best to set a precedent early on, have big stretch goals that we work for.”

The outside hitter from Downers Grove was integral to the Trojans’ 2024 success, earning IVCA 2A second-team all-state honors and collecting 236 kills.

Potempa already has 237 this season and will graduate early to pursue playing indoor and beach volleyball at Tennessee Tech. Her veteran leadership has helped after the graduation of first-team all-stater and program record setter Abby Vander Wal, now playing at Texas.

“I was also happy to see (Potempa named all-state) because as a freshman and sophomore she was in Abby’s shadow while still putting up great numbers for us,” Timothy coach Scott Piersma said.

“(Potempa has) learned to lead through her actions. Abby didn’t have to say much. I call it quiet leadership. As long as a player is doing things to right way, teammates will take notice.”

Potempa’s favorite 2024 memory was the team pouring the water jugs on Piersma after winning supersectionals.

Standout setter Elizabeth Alex, Ella Rickert, Audrey Williams, Kate Vogelzang, Mia Van Hekken, Etta Slinkman and Alexis Brandsma also played in the state tournament. Freshman Maddie Rudman is a key addition.

“ Collectively, yes we knew Abby was amazing, but the game of volleyball isn’t a one-person game. Each person contributed to the team’s success in their own way,” Potempa said. “Our devotions this year are structured around the idea that ‘it is not about me,’ not about one person but about the team as a whole, playing with and for each other.”

New captains

Glenbard West (21-7) already has secured 20 victories for the 18th time in the past 19 seasons.

This season, however, there is new history.

After four players received votes among players, setter Cara Herbert and middle Farryn Burridge have joined seniors Francie McGann and Phoebe Riser as the Hilltoppers’ first team captains as juniors – at least in recent memory.

“I’ve been here 20 years now and I don’t think we’ve had that so it’s pretty cool,” said fourth-year head coach Dan Scott, previously the assistant to long-time head coach Pete Mastandrea.

“I think that’s a great honor for (Herbert and Burridge) and they’re also just deserving. They’re very mature. They’re vocal leaders and also just leaders on the floor. They always know the right thing to do.”

Herbert received IVCA honorable mention all-state honors last season and has started since freshman year. Burridge is a second-year starter.

“I was really excited (for captain). I think we bring a lot of stability and energy to the court,” Burridge said earlier this season. “Just being there for your teammates emotionally and being patient and super uplifting with them is the best thing you can do as a captain.”

Their varsity experience bolsters a roster with two freshmen, a sophomore and only two other seniors, Erica Johnson and Kayla Street, a third-year varsity player.

“Definitely we’re a young team and we have a lot of new players but I think we work really well together and hard in practice,” Herbert said. “I really just use my experience to guide (the newcomers) a lot. They come with questions and I help them out. I kind of know what’s going to happen and what to do.”

State pairings

Benet Academy, Timothy Christian, Fenwick and Montini Catholic received No. 1 sectional seeds when the postseason schedule was posted by the IHSA Friday.

In 4A, Benet is the top seed at the Glenbard West Sectional. Glenbard West and St. Francis are No. 3 and 4 and St. Charles North No. 2.

In the same state semifinal bracket at the Lyons Township Sectional, Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South and the host Lions are Nos. 2-3-4 behind Oak Park-River Forest.

In 3A, Timothy is top-seeded at the Timothy Sectional with Hinsdale South, Nazareth Academy and Glenbard South Nos. 3-4-5.

The Friars are seeded No. 1 for their Fenwick Sectional with Payton No. 2. These respective champions meet at the De La Salle Super-Sectional.

In the same state semifinal bracket, Lemont is seeded No. 2 to Providence in the Kankakee Sectional. In the other bracket, Wheaton Academy is No. 4 at the IC Catholic Prep Sectional.

In 2A, Montini and Westmont are the No. 1 and 2 seeds in their sub-sectional of the Rockford Boylan Sectional.