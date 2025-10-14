Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
My Suburban Life

Downers Grove Park District schedules several Halloween events

Celebrate the magic of fall and the spooktacular fun of Halloween with a lineup of family-friendly events from the Downers Grove Park District this October.

Celebrate the magic of fall and the spooktacular fun of Halloween with a lineup of family-friendly events from the Downers Grove Park District during October. (Photo provided by Downers Grove Park District)

By Kevin Newberry

Celebrate the magic of fall and the spooktacular fun of Halloween with a lineup of family-friendly events from the Downers Grove Park District this October.

Lyman Woods Scarecrow Contest - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 9 at Lyman Woods, 901 31st St. Stroll the trails at Lyman Woods and enjoy a festive display of creative scarecrows crafted by local organizations, families and businesses. From traditional designs to wildlife-friendly “sharecrows,” these creations will be on display until Nov. 9.

Trucks & Treats - 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 18, McCollum Park, 1608 Main St. Put on your Halloween costume and join in a spooktacular morning of candy, costumes and cool vehicles at Trucks & Treats. This free event is intended for children aged 12 years and younger.

Festival of Colors - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18, at Lyman Woods. Celebrate the beauty and colors of fall with a day of seasonal activities and nature-inspired sights. Families can enjoy colorful arts and crafts using natural dyes and sun printing, then head outdoors for scavenger hunts, games and more. This all-ages event is $10 per person. Register in advance at dgparks.org.

The Final Cut: Haunted House - 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 25, at the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave. This heart-pounding haunted house is intended for ages 8 and up. Admission is $10 per person at the door. No registration is required.

Ghoul & Glow: Blacklight Dance Party - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Cathy Mahoney Recreation Center, 4500 Belmont Ave. Join Nicole, Xenia and Marie for a high-energy night of WERQ and Zumba under the black lights. Wear your best costume for a chance to win a prize. Registration is not required.

Blodgett House Boo Fest - 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at Downers Grove Museum, 831 Maple Ave. Celebrate Halloween at the historic Blodgett House Boo Fest. Guests can trick-or-treat through the Victorian house, complete a scavenger hunt and enjoy themed games across the museum campus. Registration is not required.

Downers GroveDuPage CountyLocal NewsThe Scene – DuPage & Cook countiesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesParksHalloweenFall