Downers Grove Park District schedules several Halloween events

Celebrate the magic of fall and the spooktacular fun of Halloween with a lineup of family-friendly events from the Downers Grove Park District this October.

Lyman Woods Scarecrow Contest - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 9 at Lyman Woods, 901 31st St. Stroll the trails at Lyman Woods and enjoy a festive display of creative scarecrows crafted by local organizations, families and businesses. From traditional designs to wildlife-friendly “sharecrows,” these creations will be on display until Nov. 9.

Trucks & Treats - 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 18, McCollum Park, 1608 Main St. Put on your Halloween costume and join in a spooktacular morning of candy, costumes and cool vehicles at Trucks & Treats. This free event is intended for children aged 12 years and younger.

Festival of Colors - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18, at Lyman Woods. Celebrate the beauty and colors of fall with a day of seasonal activities and nature-inspired sights. Families can enjoy colorful arts and crafts using natural dyes and sun printing, then head outdoors for scavenger hunts, games and more. This all-ages event is $10 per person. Register in advance at dgparks.org.

The Final Cut: Haunted House - 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 25, at the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave. This heart-pounding haunted house is intended for ages 8 and up. Admission is $10 per person at the door. No registration is required.

Ghoul & Glow: Blacklight Dance Party - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Cathy Mahoney Recreation Center, 4500 Belmont Ave. Join Nicole, Xenia and Marie for a high-energy night of WERQ and Zumba under the black lights. Wear your best costume for a chance to win a prize. Registration is not required.

Blodgett House Boo Fest - 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at Downers Grove Museum, 831 Maple Ave. Celebrate Halloween at the historic Blodgett House Boo Fest. Guests can trick-or-treat through the Victorian house, complete a scavenger hunt and enjoy themed games across the museum campus. Registration is not required.