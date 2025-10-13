The Final Cut is Downers Grove Park District’s big-screen, haunted house experience

The Final Cut brings big-screen horror to Life Oct. 24 and 25 at the Downers Grove Park District's Lincoln Center (Courtesy Downers Grove Park District)

Step inside The Final Cut, a heart-pounding haunted house experience hosted by the Downers Grove Park District at the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave., Downers Grove, from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25.

Admission is $10 at the door, and the event is open to guests ages 8 and older. No registration is required.

Inspired by the most chilling moments in horror cinema, The Final Cut blurs the line between movie magic and reality, taking guests on a thrilling journey through the dark side of film. With interactive scares, cinematic twists and a suspense-filled atmosphere, this immersive haunted house transforms familiar movie scenes into living nightmares. Parental discretion is advised.

“This isn’t just a haunted house—it’s a nightmare unfolding in real time,” event organizer Claire Kent, said in a news release. “You’ll find yourself trapped inside your favorite scary movies, wondering if you’ll make it to the final scene.”

For more information, visit dgparks.org.