Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
My Suburban Life

The Final Cut is Downers Grove Park District’s big-screen, haunted house experience

The Final Cut brings big-screen horror to Life Oct. 24 and 25 at the Downers Grove Park District's Lincoln Center

The Final Cut brings big-screen horror to Life Oct. 24 and 25 at the Downers Grove Park District's Lincoln Center (Courtesy Downers Grove Park District)

By Shaw Local News Network

Step inside The Final Cut, a heart-pounding haunted house experience hosted by the Downers Grove Park District at the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave., Downers Grove, from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25.

Admission is $10 at the door, and the event is open to guests ages 8 and older. No registration is required.

Inspired by the most chilling moments in horror cinema, The Final Cut blurs the line between movie magic and reality, taking guests on a thrilling journey through the dark side of film. With interactive scares, cinematic twists and a suspense-filled atmosphere, this immersive haunted house transforms familiar movie scenes into living nightmares. Parental discretion is advised.

“This isn’t just a haunted house—it’s a nightmare unfolding in real time,” event organizer Claire Kent, said in a news release. “You’ll find yourself trapped inside your favorite scary movies, wondering if you’ll make it to the final scene.”

For more information, visit dgparks.org.

Downers Grove Park DistrictDowners GroveDuPage CountyLocal NewsDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesHalloween
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois