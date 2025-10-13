GPS Parent Series to examine stress, anxiety associated with teen challenges

The GPS Parent Series will present “Untangling Teen Challenges Today: The Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety” with clinical psychologist and author Lisa Damour at noon and 7 p.m. Oct. 30 via Zoom.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for event details and the links to these webinars.

Damour returns to GPS to help discover what makes young people tick. She will explore what to expect in the normal course of development and when it’s time to worry.

Drawing on decades of experience, practical wisdom, and the very latest research, Damour will reveal the distinct developmental transitions that turn youth into confident grown-ups. Participants will learn how to better communicate with and engage teens in smart constructive ways. She will share the most current advice regarding worrisome behaviors, substance abuse, social media and navigating friendships.

Damour will offer a flexible blueprint on the best ways to stay connected and provide the kind of relationship that adolescents want and need to be happy, healthy and whole. Her insights will allow caregivers to successfully empower teens to thrive in today’s dynamic world.

Damour was a consultant for Pixar’s acclaimed film “Inside Out” and the author of three “New York Times” best sellers including “The Emotional Lives of Teenagers” and “Under Pressure.”

She returns to GPS to discuss her updated edition of the book “Untangled: Guiding Teens Through the Seven Transitions into Adulthood.”

Damour will be in conversation with Jennifer Wallace, an award-winning journalist and author. Wallace is a frequent contributor to “The Wall Street Journal” and “The Washington Post.” She began her journalism career at CBS’ “60 Minutes” and is a journalism fellow at The Center for Parent and Teen Communication at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668. Continuing education credits are available.