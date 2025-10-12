Downers Grove South’s Miah Wanserski takes 2nd at IHSA Class 2A state golf tournament

Class 2A girls state tournament

Downers Grove South senior Miah Wanserski finished tied for second, five shots back of champion Alli Wiertel of Oswego Co-Op, at the Class 2A state tournament held at Hickory Point in Forsyth.

Wanserski finished at 3-under par with a two-day score of 141 to tie Glenbrook North’s Martha Kuwahara.

Wanserski entered Saturday’s final round tied for fourth with an even-par 72 shot on Friday. With birdies on four of her first seven holes, Wanserski shot a 3-under par 69 on Saturday.

Lemont freshman Sarah Scott finished sixth at 1-over par, shooting 2-under on Saturday. Benet freshman Lauren Gauss was ninth at 3-over.

Hinsdale Central’s team shot a 644 for sixth place and Benet was seventh with 646.

Class 3A boys state tournament

York, with a two-day team score of 607, finished third at the Class 3A state tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. New Trier and Evanston each shot a 589.

Hinsdale Central (619) was sixth.

Hinsdale Central sophomore Michael Jorski and Benet senior Caden Petersen finished tied for fifth with a two-day score of 144 for even par. Evanston’s Lester Low, at 7-under, was the individual champion. York’s Sal Purpora was at 4-over 148 to tie for 13th.

Class 2A boys state tournament

Wheaton Academy shot a two-day score of 604 for third place at the Class 2A state tournament at Illinois State’s Weibring Golf Course.

Normal U-High and Washington each shot 596 with Wheaton Academy, which led by three shots after Friday’s first round, finishing eight shots back.

Wheaton Academy junior Owen Coniaris, who was tied for the lead after the first round, finished fifth at even-par, a two-day score of 142. Dunlap’s Nolan Eccles finished at 5-under to win the individual championship.

Wheaton Academy freshman Nick Ratini finished tied for seventh at 5-over par 147.

Class 1A boys state tournament

Timothy Christian shot a two-day score of 646 for fifth place at the Class 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista. Teutopolis (623) was the team champion.

Timothy Christian’s Miles Van Prooyen shot a 5-over par to tie for sixth with a two-day score of 149.