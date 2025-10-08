Downers Grove pizzeria supports local schools with fundraisers

Lantern Pizza in Downers Grove will hold a series of fall fundraisers in partnership with local schools to support students, families, and educators throughout the community.

During the fundraisers, a portion of all dine-in and takeout sales will be donated directly to the corresponding school’s PTA.

Guests just have to mention the name of the school or that they are there for the fundraiser. These events not only raise essential funds, but also create a fun, welcoming space for students, parents and teachers to connect. Supporting local schools has been a core priority for Lantern Pizza Co.,1420 Ogden Ave., since opening its doors three years ago.

“We’re more than just a pizza place—we’re a part of this community,” said Dan Coudreat, owner and founder of Lantern Pizza Co. “These schools shape the next generation, and it means a lot to us to support their work however we can. When you buy a pie from us, you’re also helping fund classrooms, student programs, and more.”

The fall 2025 fundraiser schedule includes, with the fundraiser going all day: