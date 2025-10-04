Montini’s Sydney Gertsen plays it cool in the heat, wins Niles West Invite race

Runners don’t expect to run in temperatures in the 80s this late in the season, but cross country is all about overcoming the course and conditions.

Saturday morning in the Pat Savage Invitational at Niles West, Montini senior Sydney Gertsen rolled to first place in the individual competition with a time of 17:29.39.

Deerfield outdistanced St. Viator 63-104 for the Red Division team title. Vernon Hills edged Montini 121-125 for third place in the Red Division followed by Lakes (148 points) in fifth, Wauconda (187) in seventh, and Fenton (206) in ninth.

“I’m happy, my goal was to stick with the lead pack for the first mile and then pull away,” said Gertsen, who placed sixth in Class 1A last year. “We’re definitely looking better than last year, and this was Ashlynn (Lindt’s) second race back after missing two weeks.”

Fenton’s Josslyn Wade placed fourth in the Red Division followed by St. Viator’s Emily Walberg in seventh and Vernon Hills’ Estella Ollinger in eighth.

“Our Nos. 4 and 5 girls never finished the race, so I’m ecstatic with the team,” said St. Viator coach Bill Stanczak, whose team got a 15th from Breanna Klokkenga. “Emily (Walberg) looked good today finishing ahead of some big names, and Breanna (Klokkenga) PR’d today.”

After competing in Class 3A in the IHSA series last year, Vernon Hills is moving back to Class 2A this year.

“Estella (Ollinger) had a really great race today, and Hannah (Greenfield) ran a really good race despite the hot conditions,” said Vernon Hills coach Chris Wolf. “I think they ran really well, they were focused, and they were passing girls.”

In the White Division, Willowbrook placed second with 74 points followed by Burlington Central (91 points) and Lake Park (185 points) in fourth.

Burlington Central’s Addison Davis was fifth in her division followed by Lake Park’s Ruth Dellaria (sixth) and Willowbrook’s Mariangela Popoca (eighth).

“Davis was our No. 1 runner, she’s a freshman, and we moved up from 2A to 3A this year,” said Burlington Central coach Vince Neil. “We’ve got some things to work on the next few weeks to get ready for the state series.”

The individual boys race came down to the wire, and it was Chicago Payton’s Tra’ Monti Williams who barely edged Buffalo Grove senior Riley Wold by .23 seconds for first place on the flat course.

Buffalo Grove won the White Division championship with 80 points followed by Oswego East (110 points) in second, Lake Park (183 points) in sixth, and St. Charles East (195 points) in seventh.

“We’re happy with the results, but our focus is the postseason and keeping our 1-5 pack close,” said Buffalo Grove coach Miguel Parra Garcia. “It was nice to get the win, there were some really good performances, and Riley ran great.”

After placing 52nd in Class 3A last year, Wold was happy to get the team crown on Saturday.

“It’s awesome, we had this meet penciled down as one we could win, and I value the team win way more than an individual win,” Wold said. “I was leading the whole race until 20 meters to go and (Williams) got me at the end.”

St. Viator junior Owen Gottfred (15:23.63) placed third overall followed by Glenbard East’s Mason Hephner (15:33.84) in fifth overall. Vernon Hills teammates Will Gagamov and Konstantin Koychev finished 8-9 followed by Lake Park’s Nick Zegger (12th), and Buffalo Grove’s Nate Lipani (13th).

“Owen looked really strong taking third place and he was within five seconds of his PR,” said St. Viator coach Bill Stanczak. “(Gottfred) has really matured this year, he’s showing a lot more poise, and I think he has a shot at all-state.”

In the Red Division, Montini held off Vernon Hills 49-56 for the team title followed by Wauconda (104 points) in fourth, and St. Viator (230 points) in eighth.

Montini’s trio of Nino Pesola, Adriel Garcia and Sean Buckley placed 5-6-7 in the Red Division. Wauconda teammates Levi Coburn and Parker Koch placed ninth and 11th, respectively.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251004/girls-cross-country/cross-country-montinis-gertsen-plays-it-cool-on-hot-course/