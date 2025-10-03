Chicago man accused of secretly video recording in Addison church bathroom: prosecutors

A Chicago man has been charged with secretly video recording another individual in the restroom at the Church of God in Addison, prosecutors said.

Steven Segura, 28, of the 8100 block of South Scottsdale Avenue, is charged with one count of unauthorized video recording, a non-detainable offense, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Following his court appearance, Segura was released from custody as required by law. Conditions of his release include no contact with the victim and no entry into Church of God, 1125 W. Army Trail Road, Addison, authorities said.

About 2 p.m. Aug. 30, Segura “placed a recording device in a public bathroom” of the church “positioned in way that would have captured individuals while they were in the state of undress,” according to the complaint filed against Segura.

“One victim positively identified themselves as the individual who was recorded on said device while using the bathroom,” according to the complaint.

“The allegations that Mr. Segura placed a video recording device in a church bathroom and then videotaped an individual are very disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I commend the Addison Police Department for their efforts in this matter, which led to the charging of the defendant.”

An investigation into the matter continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Addison Police Department at 630-543-3080.

Segura’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.