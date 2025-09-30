Man found guilty in 2022 shooting of woman in Roselle restaurant

A Roselle man was found guilty Tuesday on all counts in July 2022 shooting of a woman at a Roselle restaurant, prosecutors said.

Judge Brian Telander handed down his guilty verdict against Jamie Quijano, 26, formerly of the 200 block of Walter Drive, following a five-day-long bench trial, which concluded Monday.

In all, Quijano was found guilty of two counts of attempt first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Quijan has been held in custody at the DuPage County Jail since July 2022.

About 12:21 a.m. on July 16, 2022, Roselle police responded to a call of shots fired at the Bulldog Ale House, 394 Irving Park Road.

Police found a female in her 20’s with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention, according to the release.

Following an investigation, authorities learned that an employee and a male patron, later identified as Quijano, were arguing. Following the argument, Quijano fired a pistol a total of 18 times into the restaurant in the direction of the victim and others, with one round striking the woman in her head.

Following the shooting, Quijano fled on foot. He was arrested a short time later at his residence where officers recovered a pistol and a 31-round extended magazine on the couch. Officers also found two live 9 mm rounds, one in Quijano’s pants pocket and another in the satchel he had been carrying, authorities said.

“On July 16, 2022, Mr. Quijano fired 18 shots in the direction of others in a crowded bar, one directly into the head of an innocent woman in her twenties, nearly taking her life,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Judge Telander’s guilty finding on all counts in this case sends a loud and clear message that unprovoked, purposeful acts of violence, as we saw in this case, will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

Quijano’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13 for post-trial motions and return of the pre-sentencing report.

He faces a penalty of between 31 years to life in prison.