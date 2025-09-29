Food is stocked on shelves in the pantry of the People’s Resource Center's Wheaton location (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

The People’s Resource Center in Westmont is in need of volunteers.

PRC provides services and resources including food, clothing, and other support, to help residents in need.

At this time, PRC is in need of food transport drivers. This volunteer role consists of picking up food from grocery stores using a PRC vehicle. Morning shifts are available Monday through Saturday.

“This volunteer work is key to our being able to meet the needs of our neighbors,” said Volunteer Department Manager Lucinda Page. “More than half the food in our pantry comes through this type of transport, and last year alone we transported over 2 million pounds of food. It’s a really important volunteer job.”

For more information, email volunteers@PeoplesRC.org or visit the PRC website at PeoplesRC.org.