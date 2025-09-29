Lombard man accused of financial crimes, identity theft: police

Wheaton police have arrested a suspect in an identity theft investigation involving multiple victims in Wheaton and the DuPage County area.

Mark Wrendina, 56, of Lombard, was arrested Sept. 25. He allegedly used stolen personal information to open fraudulent accounts, make unauthorized purchases and access sensitive financial data of more than 30 victims, authorities said.

The arrest follows a multi-year investigation launched in August 2022. The investigation involved search warrants and subpoenas executed at the suspect’s residence and various financial institutions.

A DuPage County Grand Jury on Sept. 23 indicted Wrendina on 16 felony counts, including continuing financial crimes enterprise, identity theft, financial institution fraud, theft, forgery and possession of child sexual abuse material, according to a news release.

Wrendina was released from custody on Sept. 26. His next court date is set for Oct. 20.

“The Wheaton Police Department is committed to protecting our community and holding those who exploit others for personal gain accountable for their actions,” Wheaton Police Chief Princeton J. Youker said in the release.