GPS Parent Series to present lecture on explosive children

The GPS Parent Series will present “The Explosive Child: Understanding Frustrated and Chronically Inflexible Children” with clinical psychologist and best-selling author Dr. Ross Greene at noon and 7 p.m. Sept. 30 via Zoom.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for information and the link to these webinars.

An explosive child is one who responds to routine situations with extreme agitation, crying, screaming, swearing, kicking, hitting, biting, spitting or damaging property. Frequent severe outbursts leave parents and caregivers feeling frustrated, scared and desperate for help. Often, parents of explosive children have tried everything from reasoning and punishment to therapy and medication, all to no avail.

As a clinician and pioneer in the treatment of children with social, emotional and behavioral challenges, Greene has worked with thousands of explosive children. He determined that these children aren’t attention-seeking, manipulative or unmotivated, and their parents aren’t passive or permissive pushovers.

Rather, explosive children are lacking some crucial skills in the domains of flexibility/adaptability, frustration tolerance and problem solving; and they require a completely different approach to parenting in order to affect behavioral changes.

In this compassionate and practical presentation, Greene will provide a new conceptual framework for understanding explosive children and offer real-world tips and tools for helping them. Instead of the traditional focus on rewards or punishments, Greene’s model promotes working with children to solve the problems that precipitate explosive episodes and providing kids with the skills needed for behavior modification.

Greene is a “New York Times” bestselling author of the influential books “The Explosive Child”, “Lost at School”, “Raising Human Beings” and “Lost & Found.”

Greene has lectured extensively internationally and his work and writing has been featured in a wide range of media venues and professional journals.

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Continuing education credits are available.