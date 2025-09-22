La Grange library expands library card eligibility boundaries

Anyone living within the La Grange School District 105 boundaries is now eligible for a free La Grange Public Library card under the Cards for Kids Act.

This now also includes La Grange Highlands School District 106 residents in the La Grange Highlands as well as Indian Head Park who do not currently have library service.

Children are now able to get a free library card, which is good for one year and can be renewed annually. This includes students who are homeschooled or attend private school.

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, so anyone who signs up this month will also get a prize of their choice.

La Grange Highlands, Indian Head Park and District 105 residents age 13-18 and up can sign up for a new card in-person without a parent/guardian, or with the online form on the Get a Card page of the library’s website.

A valid photo ID is needed for in-person sign-up. This includes student IDs and proof of address if address does not match what is on the ID

Residents under the age of 13 must visit the library accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to register for a new library card.

In addition to books, the La Grange Public Library has an expansive digital collection, including streaming movies, music, audiobooks, eBooks, newspapers, magazines and online learning options.

The library also has circulating equipment that is available to card holders and includes iPads, hot spots, Rokus, Tonieboxes, a sewing machine and much more.

The library also offers the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, circulating literacy kits, board games and more. Card holders ages 16 and up can reserve study rooms and meeting rooms.