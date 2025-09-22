Downers Grove Park District’s director of rec to retire after 40 years serving parks

After a career spanning nearly four decades, Dave Haring is set to retire from the Downers Grove Park District on Oct. 3, concluding a legacy of leadership, mentorship and community impact in the field of parks and recreation.

Haring began his career in 1985 at the Elmhurst Park District and went on to serve in leadership roles at Lockport Township, Schaumburg and Carol Stream park districts before joining the Downers Grove Park District in 2017 as director of recreation.

Throughout his career, Haring has overseen multimillion-dollar budgets, guided the design and construction of recreation centers, aquatic facilities and skate parks, and implemented hundreds of innovative programs. His expertise in recreation programming, facility development and strategic planning continues to leave an indelible mark on every community he has served.

At the Downers Grove Park District, Haring has led the agency with distinction. Under his leadership, the district achieved Illinois Distinguished Accreditation in January 2022.

He also guided the recreation team in opening the Adventure Falls Sprayground in 2024 as well as the renovated miniature golf course and pickleball/tennis courts at McCollum Park. The fitness center has rebounded strongly after the pandemic, while the Belmont Golf Club has experienced record rounds and revenue for three consecutive years. These facility successes strengthen the district’s ability to provide high-quality, accessible recreation opportunities for the community.

Program participation has continued to grow significantly under Haring’s leadership. The district’s youth sports leagues attract more than 6,000 annual participants, while nature programs now serve over 8,400 participants each year. Summer camps also achieved a 7% increase in participation in 2024 alone.

Haring’s commitment to accessibility shows in the overhaul of the financial assistance program, which supported 20 families in 2024. Over the past seven years, he has also fostered strong partnerships with sports affiliates, school districts and community organizations such as the YMCA, broadening access to recreation and enriching the services available to residents.

Haring’s influence extends well beyond the agencies he has supported. With over 40 years of service in parks and recreation, he remains a passionate mentor and advocate for the next generation of leaders.

He has served seven terms as a mentor in the Illinois Park and Recreation Association’s ProConnect Mentorship Program and contributed five years on its board, guiding numerous mentees and supporting the professional development of several interns—many of whom now hold leadership positions across Illinois and beyond.

“It has been my privilege to have served five different communities throughout the last 40 years. I am proud to have had a long and rewarding career in parks and recreation where the programs, services and facilities offered have a positive impact on someone’s life each and every day,” Haring said in a news release. “I was taught to leave something better than you found it, and I believe I have accomplished that.”

As he looks ahead, Haring plans to spend time with his family and pursue his dream of visiting all Major League Baseball stadiums. A devoted Cubs fan, he leaves behind a legacy that is celebrated and remembered by colleagues, mentees, and the community members whose lives he has touched.

Haring will be recognized for his years of service at the Park Board of Commissioners meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Cathy Mahoney Recreation Center, 4500 Belmont Road, Downers Grove.