Suburban Life boys soccer notebook: Quinn Stratton, York start strong at Streamwood Fall Classic

York senior Quinn Stratton’s grandparents made the trip to Streamwood on Monday for Stratton and the Dukes opening game in the Streamwood Fall Classic.

They happened to be in the right place at the right time as they got to see their grandson score the only goal the Dukes would need in a 4-0 victory over Young.

Stratton scored midway through the first half as junior Patrick Nazar set him up perfectly after Stratton signaled for the pass.

“It was beautiful,” Stratton said. “That’s the club team style. He’s on my club team so we have that chemistry.”

Stratton’s grandparents were in town for another game, the York girls flag football game against Downers Grove North on Tuesday (The Dukes won 21-6).

“My sister has a flag football game at York and she made varsity as a freshman,” Stratton said. “My grandparents came in early for it so they came out. My entire family was here and my girlfriend. I told them they got to come out and support.”

Isom’s return inspires

You really never know what some of these student-athletes have had to preserve through in order to simply play the game they love.

Take, for example, Benet senior Judd Isom.

Prior to this fall, Isom hadn’t played for the Redwings since his freshman year as back-to-back ACL injuries left him sidelined for the majority of his time in Lisle.

He served as varsity manager during his sophomore year and this season he’s not only returned to the roster but has gotten back onto the pitch, playing in Benet’s last few games.

“What a great person he is,” Redwings coach Matt Klosterman said. “He was the ideal manager during his sophomore season. Responsible, independent and happy to do whatever he could to help the team and start back on his path to recovery. Seeing him get hurt again was heartbreaking.”

What a blessing it’s been for Benet to see his dedication, commitment and faith pay off as he stepped back on the field for the Redwings (3-3).

“He always gives it his all every day,” Klosterman said. “When he has gotten in, the guys are always so happy to see him back on the field.”

Tournament of Champions accolades

Benet’s Ruslan Holubec, Mateo Picha, and Sergio Polanco, Hinsdale Central’s Matt Gantar, Lyons’s Ryland Avants, Morton’s Alfredo Campos and Nicolas Zaragoza and York’s Dom Glodz were named to the Tournament of Champions’ Coaches All-Tournament Team and to the Players’ All-Tournament Team.

Hinsdale Central’s George An and Antonio Azzo, Lyons’ Ari Chen and Jackson Lesner, Morton’s Diego Aceves and York’s Jacob Roubitchek and Colton Skinner were selected to the Coaches All-Tournament Team and York’s Quinn Stratton was honored on the Players’ All-Tournament Team.

Successful Broncos

Montini snapped a seven-game losing streak while also scoring for the first time on Saturday with a 4-0 victory at Noble Street College Prep.

Christian Aguilera had a scoring hat trick, Michael DeFeo had three assists and Patryk Baran also scored and had an assist for the Broncos (1-7) who received standout efforts in goal from field players Lukas Cepinskas and Azaan Tipu who filled in with goalkeepers Ryan Rucinski and Ricky Cardona-Tapia unavailable.