CROP Hunger Walks to support local food pantries

In partnership with global humanitarian organization CWS and CROP Hunger Walks are stepping to to combat hunger and poverty, both locally and globally.

CROP Hunger Walks are community-wide fundraising and awareness events organized by CWS. Participants walk to raise money and awareness for CWS’s initiatives, which include providing food, water and resources for sustainable development in vulnerable communities.

The walks are a way for people of all backgrounds to come together and make a tangible difference in the fight against hunger. In addition, a portion of the funds raised is donated to local food pantries and other hunger-fighting organizations.

Great Prairie Trail CROP Hunger Walk - a 3-mile walk on the Prairie Path and Great Western Trail in Lombard will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 supports the communities of Lombard, Villa Park and Addison.

Local beneficiaries areThe Outreach House, Community Table, Elmhurst UCCA, Disciples Food Pantry and Food for the Soul.

Last year 100 walkers raised more than $23,000. The start and finish will be at First Church of Lombard, 220 S. Main St., Lombard. where there will be family friendly activities and all walkers will be entered in a raffle.

Northwest DuPage United CROP Hunger Walk - The walk will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 19 beginning at Little Home Church, 32W128 Army Trail Road, Wayne.

This walk covers the communities of Bartlett, Carol Stream, Wayne, West Chicago, and other surrounding areas.

The trail for the walk is the Dunham Trail, part of the DuPage County Forest Preserve, which is approximately a quarter of a mile west of the church. The trail segment is 1.20 in total and walkers can cover as much ground as they are able. The trail surface type is limestone. Last year, 60 walkers raised more than $15,000.

South DuPage CROP Hunger Walk - a 6-mile walk through Downers Grove, is made up of teams from Darien, Downers Grove, Lisle, Westmont and Woodridge, and takes place on Oct. 19.

Local agencies benefitted are Downers Grove Area FISH Pantry, Hope’s Front Door, Lisle Township Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, People’s Resource Center and West Suburban Community Pantry.

Last year, 127 Walkers raised more than $33,000. The Walk starts and ends at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 4501 Main St., Downers Grove.

Organizers say this year’s walk is even more important than ever.

“The abrupt halt of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the freezing of foreign assistance will have dire consequences for many of the communities where CWS is at work,“ said Jon Skogen, national community event manager of CWS. “These policies will leave a vacuum in critical services. In some locations, CWS will be the only organization providing humanitarian assistance. The annual CROP Hunger Walks raise significant funds which are a critical foundation for all the work at CWS.”

In addition, a portion of the funds raised in DuPage County will go to local food pantries that are expecting an increase in guests as federal cutbacks to SNAP and Medicaid programs make it even harder for food-insecure residents to put healthy food on the table for their families.