Roselle man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, prosecutors

A Roselle man charged with possessing images and videos of child sexual abuse material and possession of methamphetamine will remain in jail until at least his next court date, prosectors said.

Jorge Figueroa, 35, of the 0 to 100 block of Bokelman Street, is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography—prior conviction, one each of possession of methamphetamine and fail to register as a sex offender, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On May 30, based on information received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Roselle police opened an investigation regarding possible child sexual abuse material in DuPage County.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives learned that on May 6, Figueroa allegedly uploaded three images containing child sexual abuse material to his Snapchat account, according to the release.

On Sept. 11, Roselle police, in conjunction with the DuPage County Sheriff’s Digital Forensics Unit, executed a search warrant at Figueroa’s residence. Authorities allegedly recovered numerous videos and images of child sexual abuse material, according to the release.

Authorities also allegedly recovered approximately one gram of methamphetamine from Figueroa’s residence. He was arrested at this time.

“Child pornography is not a victimless crime,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Year after year, hundreds of thousands of images are downloaded and shared over the Internet with each image representing yet another innocent, young victim of child pornography. To protect these innocent children, my office stands ready to vigorously prosecute any allegations of child pornography.”

Figueroa’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 6.