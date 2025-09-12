No e-bikes on Downers Grove sidewalks. Village Council adopts new regulations

E-bikes may no longer be ridden on sidewalks in Downers Grove after the Village Council on Tuesday approved new regulations regarding micromobility devices (Cody Cutter)

If you ride an e-bike in Downers Grove, make sure you do it in the street.

The Village Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance prohibiting e-bikes on sidewalks.

The ordinance was approved by a 4-3 vote with Mayor Bob Barnett and commissioners Chris Gilmartin and Rob Roe dissenting.

The new ordinance allows human-powered bikes and low-speed e-scooters—those with a maximum speed of 10 mph—on village sidewalks.

Dirt bikes and minibikes are not permitted on Downers Grove streets, sidewalks in public parks or other public spaces and riding them could result in a citation.

In addition, minors could be prohibited from getting a driver’s license until age 21 and parents/guardians could be liable for civil damages, court fees and fines.

Gilmartin voted against the ordinance because he does not support prohibiting e-bikes on sidewalks, he said.

“I think we’re conflating these pedal-assist bikes with the already illegal dirt bikes that have been causing some stir around town, and I just don’t think that’s fair,” Gilmartin said.

“I think the idea that these people are going to be zipping down these sidewalks [on e-bikes] is a little bit overblown, candidly,” he said, adding that he does not support Class 3 e-bikes on sidewalks.

Class 3 e-bikes can reach 28 mph, while other e-bikes top out at 20 mph.

Gilmartin added that the village’s focus should be on preventing accidents between cyclists and cars.

“The bottom line for me is the accidents are happening with the cars.”

Additionally, Gilmartin said, the ordinance forces children to ride e-bikes in the street after many of them have been encouraged by parents to ride on the sidewalk for safety.

“I think we’re putting kids onto the street, and I’m not going to vote for that,” he said.

Barnett also would not support the ordinance because there is no data that supports people having to get out of the way of e-bikes “flying down the sidewalk,” he said.

“I think we’re chasing the wrong boogeyman,” Barnett said, referring to the rise of illegal dirt bikes in the community.

At a previous Village Council meeting, Bartnett said he was struggling with prohibiting e-bikes on sidewalks “because the the sidewalk network is the sidewalk network. We are not going to have a bike path network anytime soon.”

Roe voted against the ordinance because it didn’t sufficiently define e-scooters.

“We need to better define the electric scooters because as I read [the ordinance] any electric scooter that goes over 10 mph is just illegal in the village,” Roe said.

The council agreed to add specific regulations regarding e-scooters to the ordinance at a later time.

Downers Grove Commissioner Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt said the council’s goal was to strike a balance when it comes to micromobility devices.

“We also understand that e-bikes are a valuable way for people to get around,” she said in an interview.

“Ultimately, we need to keep the roads and sidewalks safe for everyone. We understand that these bikes can be fun, but we do need to balance fun and public safety.”

Dawn Hartman, the Downers Grove Park District’s director of marketing and community engagement, said the use of e-bikes has increased in the parks.

“In response, we continue to educate and remind park users of the applicable rules and regulations designed to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all visitors,” Hartman said.

Micromobility devices—defined as lightweight vehicles operating at speeds under 20 mph—are permitted on designated bicycle pathways, provided they do not pose a risk to or interfere with pedestrian use of sidewalks and pathways.

However, micromobility devices are not be permitted on playground surfaces, athletic fields or courts or sidewalks.

Class 3 e-bikes are prohibited in all park areas due to their speed and potential safety concerns.

The district has no plans to develop dedicated spaces for Class 3 e-bikes, Hartman said.

“We will continue to align our policies with local and state guidelines as usage trends and transportation technologies evolve,” she said.