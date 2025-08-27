Celebrate September with Downers Grove Park District

Explore new cultures, make new memories with your four-legged friend or embrace the crisp autumn air with the Downers Grove Park District in September. (Photo provided by Downers Grove Park District)

Tapestry Multicultural Festival - Noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 6, at Fishel Park. Celebrate the vibrant threads that make up the community with a lively afternoon of music, culture and connection. Enjoy free live performances, interactive cultural activities, global cuisine and booths from local community groups at this free community event.

Dog Daze - Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 13, at Fishel Park. Plan for a day of fun-filled activities for you and your pooch. Treat your dog to a non-competitive agility course, a splash zone and foam party, a pet pampering station, free pup cups, a doggie fashion show, a peanut butter licking contest and more.

The Big Balloon Show - 6 to 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19, at Lincoln Center. Created by Smarty Pants, this performance features the world’s largest balloon props in a high-energy, family-friendly show for all ages. This event is $19 for park district residents and $15 for nonresidents.

Flannel Fest - 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26, at Fishel Park. Dust off your favorite flannel and head to Fishel Park for mouthwatering BBQ, cold brews and country hits from Whiskey Road Band.